WVU

No. 11 West Virginia routs Northern Kentucky for 7th straight win

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 6:54 p.m.
West Virginia guard Tarik Phillip (12) drives to the basket while being defended by Northern Kentucky guard Lavone Holland II (30) on Dec. 23, 2016, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Updated 9 hours ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins wanted to see improvement from his team after a sloppy performance against Radford.

He had to wait a while.

Tarik Phillip scored 16 points, and the 11th-ranked Mountaineers pulled away from Northern Kentucky for a 92-61 victory Friday.

West Virginia shot 52 percent from the field, overcoming a slow start on the way to its seventh straight win. Teyvon Myers had 13 points, Esa Ahmad scored 12 and Jevon Carter finished with 11.

The Mountaineers (11-1) got outscored in the second half of an 84-57 win against the Highlanders on Tuesday. Then Northern Kentucky jumped to a 12-4 lead early in the first half against Huggins' team.

“We got to stop hurting ourselves,” Huggins said. “We just didn't play very well in the first half, and I think they were a lot better than our guys thought they were.”

But West Virginia, which leads the NCAA in turnovers forced as well as turnover margin, rallied to a 36-29 lead at the break then opened the second half with a 12-2 run. The Norse (9-4) never recovered.

“We adjusted our press a little bit, and they wore down,” Phillip said. “We just turned it up to the next notch so we could put the game out of reach.”

West Virginia finished the game without junior forward Elijah Macon, who tweaked his right knee in the second half. But Huggins said he didn't think it was serious.

Carson Williams led Northern Kentucky with 12 points. The Norse went 2 for 16 from 3-point range.

“I thought we handled pressure in the first half pretty well,” Northern Kentucky coach John Brannen said. “We rebound the basketball. We didn't get annihilated on the glass like a lot of teams do.”

Northern Kentucky had a 36-33 advantage on the glass.

