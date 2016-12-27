WVU will have healthy stable of running backs for bowl game

Notable: Miami gets yet another chance for what could be its first bowl victory since 2006.

Three and a half weeks removed from their final game of the regular season, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) will have a rare luxury today in their Russell Athletic Bowl matchup with Miami (8-4): all hands on deck in their suddenly crowded backfield.

“We're going to hit the ground running. Everyone is healthy, and that's huge,” fullback Elijah Wellman said. “If you take a drive off a guy and put another fresh body in there, and in a couple of plays if he needs a break, you can put some more fresh legs in there. That's kind of a weapon.”

West Virginia has four running backs who have topped 100 yards in a game this season, but senior starter Rushel Shell has been limited to a total of four carries over the last five games because of a nagging ankle injury. Freshman Kennedy McKoy likewise has made only brief cameos in the last three games because of various aches of his own.

But for the first time in months, those two — along with leading rusher Justin Crawford and breakout freshman star Martell Pettaway — are expected to be ready to go.

The same can't be said for WVU's receiving corps, as the Mountaineers are still trying to figure out how to replace starting outside receiver Ka'Raun White, lost for the season because of a broken leg he suffered during the Iowa State game.

Sophomore inside receiver Jovon Durante (32 catches, 309 yards, two touchdowns) was moved back outside after White's injury and started in his place against Baylor before he had to leave in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Coach Dana Holgorsen said Durante will be available against Miami, but speedy freshman Marcus Simms and sophomore Gary Jennings also are expected to fill in.

“Jovon (Durante) is playing some outside,” Holgorsen said. “Marcus Simms has come on as of late, played well against Iowa State and played well against Baylor. Those two guys will hold it down. Gary Jennings is doing some good things as well. He's had a really good month, probably the best month that he's had since he's been on campus. We have guys. We just need to protect up front.”

On defense, starting spur safety Kyzir White is expected to be active after missing the Baylor game with a hand injury, but the amount of playing time he will receive remains undetermined.

Junior Marvin Gross notched two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in White's place last time out. Although Gross is another example of a backup coming in and contributing, Holgorsen said he's focused more on keeping his players fresh than trying to develop depth heading into the bowl game.

“Another thing that gets overstated with bowl games is the importance of being able to practice developmental players,” Holgorsen said. “You don't have a whole lot of time to do that when it comes to recruiting, finals, holidays, that sort of thing. We got a few of them in. We're able to work them out a good bit to make sure they stay in shape.”