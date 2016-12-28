Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU falls to Miami, which gets 4 TD passes from Kaaya

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 9:19 p.m.
Miami's Malcolm Lewis #9 catches a 3-yard touchdown against West Virginia in the second quarter of the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia's Skyler Howard looks to pass while under pressure against Miami in the first quarter of the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia's Rasul Douglas breaks up a pass intended for Miami's Malcolm Lewis in the second quarter of the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy gets past Miami defensive back Jamal Carter Sr. (6) and linebacker Zach McCloud for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half of the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia wide receiver Daikiel Shorts tries to get past Miami defensive back Jamal Carter Sr. after a reception during the first half of the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brad Kaaya tied a career best and Miami bowl record with four touchdown passes, and the Hurricanes finally snapped a 10-year bowl drought by beating No. 14 West Virginia, 31-14, in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday night.

Kaaya completed 24 of 34 passes for 282 yards for Miami (9-4), which had lost its last six bowl appearances. Kaaya already held Miami's career record in yards and took over the school's No. 1 spots in completions and attempts.

Kaaya was selected the game MVP. And now Miami waits to see if he will stay for a senior season, or leave for the NFL draft.

“I have to do some soul-searching,” Kaaya told ESPN as the Hurricanes celebrated on the field afterward.

The Hurricanes punted on their first six possessions, then scored on their next five to erase an awful start. Kaaya connected with Ahmmon Richards, Malcolm Lewis and Braxton Berrios for touchdowns in the final 6:30 of the first half to get Miami rolling, and found David Njoku for another touchdown on the first possession of the second half.

Skyler Howard passed for 134 yards and ran for a touchdown for West Virginia (10-3), which fell to 3-17 against Miami. Kennedy McKoy also had a touchdown run for the Mountaineers, who committed 11 penalties and allowed four sacks.

West Virginia came in averaging more than 500 yards per game. Miami held the Mountaineers to 229.

“That's the best defense we faced all year,” West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said.

