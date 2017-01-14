Former Highlands gymnast Gillette stays sharp at West Virginia

Jordan Gillette sensed her routine on the balance beam was going pretty well during West Virginia's season opener at Maryland last week, so she decided to wink at the judges in the middle of it, causing her teammates to jump up and cheer.

Gillette, a junior gymnast with the Mountaineers and a Highlands graduate, could hear her teammates cheering, but she did her best to stay focused. She went on to finish the routine strong by sticking the landing on her dismount.

“When I gave the wink, my teammates just went crazy,” said Gillette, the 2014 Pennsylvania state beam champion prior to arriving at WVU. “They were cheering and clapping, and it was so exciting.”

The wink was a spur-of-the-moment decision, but it added a little extra to a performance that the judges gave a score of 9.9. The score was a personal best for Gillette, surpassing her 9.875 last year, and it helped WVU defeat Maryland, 194.4-193.95.

“When I landed my dismount, which is the signature to the routine, I felt pretty good,” Gillette said. “You never know with gymnastics how the judges are going to score, but I ended up getting my career high.

“I just want to keep the ball rolling, stay focused and keep this going throughout the season.”

Gillette is ranked fifth nationally in balance beam and had the third-highest score in Division I for the first week. She also performs a floor routine, bars and vault.

Last season, Gillette posted 11 top-10 finishes and ranked sixth on the Mountaineers in total points. She set career bests in floor (9.875) and bars (9.775).

After taking one week off following regionals last year, Gillette was right back in the gym working for this season. WVU coach Jason Butts said that work ethic combined with confidence has helped her grow as a gymnast.

“Jordan does very aggressive gymnastics, and the judges love that,” Butts said. “The confidence that exudes from her when she is doing gymnastics is something that judges really look for.”

WVU debuted at No. 19 in the NCAA rankings, which are based on the average score of a team. The top 18 teams qualify for regionals. WVU is hosting a regional this season. The Mountaineers (1-1) have qualified for regionals five times in the past six years. The most recent time WVU made the NCAA finals was in 2000.

“To be only one spot out after the first week is a huge accomplishment,” Butts said. “So if we can maintain this ranking and crack the top 18, or go even higher, that is a huge first step for us. To crack the top 18 and to be hosting a regional is kind of the perfect storm for us. Our freshmen have stepped up, and upperclassmen like Jordan have, too.”

Gillette returned to Pittsburgh on Friday when West Virginia faced Pitt for the gymnastics edition of the “Backyard Brawl.”

Pitt's roster includes two of her former teammates from X-Cel Gymnastics in Cranberry: Ellie Pikula and Alecia Petrikis.

“It's super fun to come back home and compete for West Virginia against Pitt,” Gillette said. “I'll get to see two of my really good friends from club (gymnastics). Even though we will be competing against each other, it will still be good to see them.

“I love competing in front of Pitt's crowd and showing what I can do and what I've worked so hard for.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.