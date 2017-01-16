Quarterback Crest to transfer from WVU
Updated 6 hours ago
William Crest, a junior quarterback, is leaving the West Virginia University football team and intends to transfer.
Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen announced Crest's decision Monday.
“Will is an outstanding young man who always represented the Mountaineer football program well and was a great teammate,” Holgorsen said. “He told me he wanted to pursue his football career and education at another institution, and I support him and wish him nothing but the best with his future plans.”
Crest played in seven games in 2016 and split time between quarterback, running back and special teams. He finished with four carries for 10 yards and had nine tackles, including eight solo stops.
In 2015, as a redshirt freshman, Crest played in 11 games at quarterback and receiver. He finished with 20 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 11 passes for 124 yards with a long of 45 yards. He also had four catches for 29 yards with a long of nine yards.
“My experience at West Virginia University has been nothing but enjoyable,” Crest Jr. said. “I loved my time in Morgantown, at West Virginia and with my teammates. The fans have been nothing but supportive of me at all times. I wish nothing but the best for the Mountaineer Football program as I move on with this new chapter of my life.”