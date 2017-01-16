Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

Quarterback Crest to transfer from WVU

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

William Crest, a junior quarterback, is leaving the West Virginia University football team and intends to transfer.

Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen announced Crest's decision Monday.

“Will is an outstanding young man who always represented the Mountaineer football program well and was a great teammate,” Holgorsen said. “He told me he wanted to pursue his football career and education at another institution, and I support him and wish him nothing but the best with his future plans.”

Crest played in seven games in 2016 and split time between quarterback, running back and special teams. He finished with four carries for 10 yards and had nine tackles, including eight solo stops.

In 2015, as a redshirt freshman, Crest played in 11 games at quarterback and receiver. He finished with 20 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 11 passes for 124 yards with a long of 45 yards. He also had four catches for 29 yards with a long of nine yards.

“My experience at West Virginia University has been nothing but enjoyable,” Crest Jr. said. “I loved my time in Morgantown, at West Virginia and with my teammates. The fans have been nothing but supportive of me at all times. I wish nothing but the best for the Mountaineer Football program as I move on with this new chapter of my life.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.