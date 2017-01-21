West Virginia basketball upset by Kansas State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — After coming close on a few occasions this season, Kansas State finally picked up that elusive win over a ranked opponent.

Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown each scored 13 points to help Kansas State rally to upset No. 7 West Virginia, 79-75, on Saturday night. Brown reflected on the team's ability to finally defeat a ranked team this season.

“It's great, I mean especially being on this team last year and not being able to get over the hump besides beating OU. Coach talked about playing with maturity, courage and just coming out with a win at home feels good.”

The Mountaineers (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) trailed 65-55 with 7:43 left before taking a 68-67 lead on Nathan Adrian's jumper with just under 5 minutes left.

Turnovers by the Mountaineers would eventually be their undoing. After averaging just a shade over 11 turnovers, the Mountaineers committed 23 in the loss.

“When you look at the amount of turnovers, and their halfcourt defense is not something to turn people over.” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said following the contest.

“We just threw it away. What kills you is unforced turnovers. ... You are forced to play at a pace you cannot play, or your will have guys with the ball that do not know what to do with the ball. The unforced ones absolutely kill you.”

Tarik Phillip led West Virginia with 20 points.

The Wildcats (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) trailed by 12 late in the first half before Stokes keyed a late burst, hitting a layup right before the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to two at the half.

Buoyed by that run, Kansas State went on a 14-6 run to start the second half and take a 50-44 lead on a layup by Dean Wade.