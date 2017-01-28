Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

No. 18 WVU builds lead, holds off Texas A&M

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
West Virginia forward Nathan Adrian (11) dives for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
Texas A&M guard Chris Collins (12) attempts to steal the ball from West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Updated 56 minutes ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 18 West Virginia looked great at times. It also provided lots of teaching material for coach Bob Huggins.

Jevon Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Mountaineers edged Texas A&M, 81-77, on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

West Virginia opened a 51-31 lead on Daxter Miles Jr.'s 3-pointer early in the second half. But the Mountaineers needed two free throws by Esa Ahmad with 4.4 seconds left to finish off the Aggies.

“I've seen too many leads disappear,” Huggins said. “We came out the second half and didn't play with any intensity. You let people get confidence. Those are high-level players. Everybody we play in Big 5 conferences has high-level players, and you can't let them get started.”

Ahmad went 6-for-12 at the line and finished with 14 points. Miles scored 10 points for West Virginia (17-4), which was coming off an 85-69 win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday.

Carter made four 3-pointers and also had two steals in 34 minutes.

“Jevon Carter shows you what a really good point guard can do, and he set the tone,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said.

Admon Gilder scored 24 points for the Aggies (11-9), and Tyler Davis had 19 points and 18 rebounds. JC Hampton went 5-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points.

It was Davis' fourth double-double of the season. His 18 rebounds were the most for the Aggies since Andy Slocum also had 18 against Texas in 2004.

“He's a very good player,” Carter said. “He's got a big body and skilled down low. He's a wreck down there inside.”

Worth noting

Texas A&M outrebounded West Virginia, 41-36, but the Aggies finished with 23 turnovers.

“West Virginia is one of the best teams we've played all year,” Kennedy said.

One man short

Texas A&M played without sophomore forward DJ Hogg for the second consecutive game because of a foot injury. Hogg, who averages 13.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, is day to day.

So close

Carter fell just short of a double-double for the second consecutive game. He had nine points and nine rebounds against the Jayhawks.

Carter has two double-doubles this season, coming against Oklahoma and Kansas State.

Poll implications

Despite its lackluster performance against Texas A&M, West Virginia should expect to move up several spots in the AP poll after its win over Kansas.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

West Virginia plays at Iowa State on Tuesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.