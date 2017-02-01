National signing day: WVU hopes late commitments strengthen 2017 class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Heading into his sixth signing day as West Virginia head coach, Dana Holgorsen already has a lot in hand.

With its defense depleted by graduations, the Mountaineers loaded up on junior college players in the mid-year signing period, leaving many of WVU's scholarships already tied up.

But although WVU entered the home stretch of the recruiting season with 10 players already signed, the Mountaineers will be counting on a couple of late commitments to strengthen their 2017 class. West Virginia's 2017 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 47 in the country by Rivals.

West Virginia has 11 high school players expected to send in National Letters of Intent throughout the day Wednesday, with three of those commitments coming through over the last week. Two of those were announced on Monday night, as wide receiver Reggie Roberson, of Mesquite, Texas, and defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle, of Plantation, Fla., gave verbal pledges to the Mountaineers.

The addition of Roberson fills a void suddenly left by the decommitment of four-star receiver Mike Harley, after a bizarre saga that once saw Harley reportedly pledge that he would sign with the winner of the Russell Athletic Bowl between WVU and Miami.

With WVU's two leading receivers – senior inside receiver Daikiel Shorts and junior draft declare Shelton Gibson – both departing, reports indicate that West Virginia is also looking to land another wide receiver onsigning day. That player could be four-star Springfield, Ohio native Danny Davis, who has WVU listed in his top five and is set to announce his decision at 2:30 p.m.

The 6-foot-1, 295 pound McDougle, who announced his commitment shortly after Roberson, fills out a five-deep recruiting class of defensive linemen tasked with replacing three starters up front. McDougle joins three junior college transfers – Jalen Harvey, Quondarious Qualls and Ezekiel Rose – who are already signed, along with local product Darius Stills, a 6-foot-3, 280 pound defensive tackle from Fairmont, West Virginia.

West Virginia also expects five letters of intent from players out of Pennsylvania: linebacker Kenny Robinson from Pittsburgh, cornerback Exree Loe from Johnstown, safety Collin Smith from Ligonier, athlete Ricky Johns from Lansdale and tackle Isaiah Hardy from Lackawanna Community College in Scranton.