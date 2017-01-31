Adrian lifts No. 7 West Virginia to road win at Iowa State
Updated 33 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa — Nathan Adrian scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 7 West Virginia overwhelmed Iowa State, 85-72, on Tuesday night for its third straight win.
Tarik Phillip had 15 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12), who hit 10 3s and forced 16 turnovers in winning their third road game in league play.
West Virginia's pressure defense got the typically sure-handed Cyclones out of rhythm in the second half. A late 9-0 run capped by a layup by Jevon Carter put the Mountaineers up 70-55 with 5 minutes, 36 seconds left, sending some Iowa State fans to a rare early exit.
Matt Thomas scored 19 points for Iowa State (13-8, 5-4), which lost at home to a top-10 team for the second time in 15 days. The Cyclones lost to Kansas by four points on Jan. 16.
The Mountaineers kept their slim Big 12 title hopes alive, but they're two games behind Kansas and Baylor in the loss column — and they have to travel to Lawrence and Waco in February.