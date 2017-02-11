Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

No. 13 West Virginia pulls away from Kansas State

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jevon Carter was pretty excited to exact revenge against Kansas State.

“Revenge was a factor,” he said. “That's what the Big 12's all about. You get to play everybody twice. If you lose, you get a chance at redemption.”

His 19 points and nine rebounds led No. 13 West Virginia in a foul-plagued 85-66 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

West Virginia (20-5, 8-4) struggled at the start making two of its first eight shots over the first 4 minutes. James “Beetle” Bolden then led the Mountaineers on a 12-1 scoring run to take the lead.

Kansas State rallied to tie the game at 34-34 at halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Xavier Sneed early in the second half, the Wildcats (16-9, 5-7) went on a cold snap from the field that lasted over 6 minutes. West Virginia capitalized and held a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

Kansas State never recovered.

Fouls dominated the game, as 54 were called throughout the game although no player fouled out.

“The reason officials don't come in and do a press conference like the coaches do is because they are independent contractors,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “I think it would be a great move on the NCAA's part to bring them in house.”

Nathan Adrian added 11 points for West Virginia and Bolden finished with nine.

Wesley Iwundu led five Wildcats in double figures with 14 points.

“We didn't always make the right pass,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “We didn't always make the right play, and we missed open shots. The way they play, you have to jump up and make open shots. We had open shots and just didn't make them.”

DJ Johnson did not play for Kansas State due to an ankle injury suffered late in their loss to No. 3 Kansas on Monday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.