WVU

WVU men blow big lead, lose at No. 3 Kansas in OT

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 12:09 a.m.
Getty Images
West Virginia's Tarik Phillip controls the ball as Kansas' Frank Mason III defends Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas guard Frank Mason III pressures West Virginia guard Tarik Phillip during the first half Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Lawrence, Kan.

Updated 2 hours ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Frank Mason III had 24 points, including two free throws to cap a frantic comeback from 14 down in the final three minutes of regulation, and No. 3 Kansas stunned No. 9 West Virginia, 84-80, in overtime Monday night to assume control of the Big 12 race.

Devonte Graham added 18 points, hitting two of his five 3-pointers in the extra period, and Josh Jackson added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the host Jayhawks (23-3, 11-2) avenged a loss in Morgantown while extending their lead over fourth-ranked Baylor to two games in the league standings.

Esa Ahmad scored 20 points, and Tarik Phillip had 18 for the Mountaineers (20-6, 8-5), who appeared to have the game locked up when they led 64-50 with 2:58 left in the second half.

Kansas answered with some more Allen Fieldhouse magic.

