No. 9 West Virginia survives Texas Tech in double OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jevon Carter scored a season-high 24 points to lead No. 9 West Virginia to an 83-74 victory in double-overtime over Texas Tech on Saturday.

West Virginia (21-6, 9-5 Big 12) let a late lead slip away and was forced to play overtime for the second straight game.

Against Texas Tech, West Virginia saw a seven-point lead slip down the stretch.

Unlike a debilitating loss at No. 3 Kansas on Monday, West Virginia got the momentum back eventually with some help from Texas Tech, which went scoreless for more than 4 minutes spanning both overtimes.

Carter scored a quick layup in the second overtime and West Virginia outscored Texas Tech 13-4 in the period.

Elijah Macon added a season-high 17 points for West Virginia. Tarik Phillip had 15 points and Daxter Miles Jr. scored 11.

Keenan Evans tied a career high with 28 points for Texas Tech (17-10, 5-9). Niem Stevenson added 17 points but had none after halftime.