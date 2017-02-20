Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

Huggins has heart scare, West Virginia gets Big 12 win over Texas

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
Getty Images
West Virginia's Jevon Carter scores against Texas on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Morgantown, W.Va.

Updated 25 minutes ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After West Virginia coach Bob Huggins dropped to his knees and clutched his chest in a scary moment shortly before halftime, Jevon Carter finished with 24 points to lead the 12th-ranked Mountaineers to a 77-62 win over Texas on Monday night.

Lamont West had a career-high 23 points, helping WVU (22-6, 10-5 Big 12) shake off a slow start and its coach's frightening fall.

Huggins went down during a timeout just before the half, and his players quickly came to his aid. Huggins stood, briefly massaged his chest and stayed on the sideline.

It wasn't immediately known whether Huggins received medical attention at halftime, but he returned to coach in the second half.

ESPN's Holly Rowe said Huggins told her at halftime that he thought his defibrillator went off. A West Virginia basketball spokesman had no immediate comment.

Texas coach Shaka Smart later exchanged well wishes with Huggins.

The 63-year-old Huggins had a heart attack at the Pittsburgh airport in 2002 when he was the coach at Cincinnati. He was back in his office two weeks later.

Carter also had 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Texas started the game on a 12-2 run but trailed 46-32 at halftime. Jarrett Allen led the Longhorns (10-18, 4-11) with 17 points.

Texas has lost four straight and five of six. The Longhorns have upcoming games against No. 3 Kansas and No. 9 Baylor, so a strong finish does not look likely.

West Virginia clinched a bye in the Big 12 Tournament with its fourth win in five games.

West Virginia's Esa Ahmad sat out due to back spasms and is day-to-day. Ahmad averages 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.