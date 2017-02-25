Late free throw gives WVU victory over TCU

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FORT WORTH, Texas — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins had little to offer when asked about the questionable foul that sent Daxter Miles Jr. to the free-throw line with 4.8 seconds left.

“I didn't see it. There were people between me and there,” Huggins said after the 12th-ranked Mountaineers stayed in second place in the Big 12 by pulling out a 61-60 victory Saturday at TCU.

Miles made the first of two free throws after the foul called against freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher, who never left the ground and appeared to make only slight incidental contact with Miles.

“What did I feel? He made a play. I was there. The official made a call,” Fisher said. “I felt my hands were straight up. But it went their way.”

Jevon Carter had 15 points, and Nathan Adrian added 13 for the Mountaineers (23-6, 11-5), who started the day in a three-way tie with No. 9 Baylor and Iowa State. They are tied only with the Cyclones, who beat Baylor on Saturday.

TCU (17-12, 6-10), which tied the game on Alex Robinson's free throw with 9.1 seconds left, had one more chance, but Desmond Bane's 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.

“It'll be talked about a lot,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said of the last foul. “You've got to go by what they call. I thought we did a good job defending. We didn't' get the break down the stretch. ... We've got to start making breaks.”

Fisher had 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who lost their fifth straight game, the third in that stretch against a top-25 team. Robinson and Vlad Brodziansky had 11 points each, while Kenrich Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After West Virginia led by as many as nine points before halftime, Bane hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first half to give TCU its first lead at 30-27. That also snapped only the second tie to that point.

There were 11 lead changes and six ties after halftime.

By pulling out the victory, the Mountaineers did more than stay in second place in the Big 12. They got dinner at a highly rated steakhouse in downtown Fort Worth.

“It they had lost, they would have been at Burger King,” Huggins said.