WVU

Big second half lifts No. 11 Baylor over No. 10 West Virginia

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Baylor forward Johnathan Motley (5) comes away with a defensive rebound in front of West Virginia's Nathan Adrian (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins instructs his team late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WACO, Texas — Johnathan Motley scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and 11th-ranked Baylor won its home finale, 71-62, over 10th-ranked West Virginia on Monday night.

The Bears (24-6, 11-6 Big 12) avenged a 21-point loss at West Virginia on Jan. 10, which came after Baylor had won its first 15 games and reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.

Jo Lual-Acuil added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, which ended the game with a 30-13 run over the final 9 minutes. Al Freeman had 12 with a pair of 3-pointers in the closing stretch.

Jevon Carter had 18 points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (23-7, 11-6).

The Mountaineers led 49-41 when Carter made a jumper with 9:04 left, and didn't score again until Carter's nifty basket 3 minutes later when he drove, stopped, twisted and then scored with a short jumper. That put them ahead for the last time.

Between those Carter baskets, Baylor scored nine consecutive points for its first lead of the second half. Motley had seven of those, including a two-handed slam that became a three-point play after he was fouled and another tough inside basket. Lual-Acuil converted a miss by Motley into a touch inside basket.

When Carter finally scored again to put WVU up 51-50, Lual-Acuil had another inside basket before Ishmail Wainwright, the lone Baylor senior playing his final home game, had a steal and breakaway layup.

Tarik Phillip had 12 points and Elijah Macon 11 for the Mountaineers.

Big picture

West Virginia: The Mountaineers lost for only the second time in a seven-game stretch when its only other loss was in overtime at top-ranked Kansas.

Baylor: The Bears managed to survive the WVU press even without starting point guard Manu Lecomte, who missed the game with a sprained ankle. Baylor did have 18 turnovers — 11 fewer than the January game — which the Mountaineers turned into 20 points. They can still finish second in the Big 12.

Up next

West Virginia: Plays regular-season finale at home Friday night against No. 24 Iowa State.

Baylor: Ends regular season on the road against Texas on Saturday.

