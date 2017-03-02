WVU football sporting new look

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — After a 10-3 finish and his most successful season Since West Virginia joined the Big 12, coach Dana Holgorsen is back at the drawing board.

When spring practice begins March 14, Holgorsen must adjust to several changes on his staff. New offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will handle playcalling duties — the first time Holgorsen relinquished those rights.

Holgorsen joked Thursday that he gave up playcalling to ensure he lives a longer and healthier life, but he'll still likely get some gray hairs trying to find a new equation for his offense. As WVU melds the philosophies of Spavital, who called 60 percent passes at Cal, and the more balanced approach Holgorsen has developed, the Mountaineers are still no closer to finding an answer.

“What's our identity going to be offensively? I don't have that answer right now,” Holgorsen said. “I think going through spring and figuring out who the guys are and who needs the ball, with what we're doing offensively, we're going to have the capabilities to go in a couple different directions.”

Three members of last year's staff — running backs coach JaJuan Seider, offensive line coach Ron Crook and cornerbacks coach Blue Adams — moved to different jobs during the offseason.

Holgorsen hired Tony Dews, a former Rich Rodriguez assistant, replace Seider and brought in Alabama graduate assistant Doug Belk to fill Adams' spot. The departure of Crook was filled by former WVU offensive coordinator Joe Wickline. He'll be tasked with monitoring one of the Mountaineers' toughest position battles at center, where Holgorsen said could have five players competing to start.

“(Wickline) is like a kid in a candy store right now,” Holgorsen said. “Turned him loose with those guys after kind of taking a backseat last year, but he's pretty eager. He's as seasoned of an offensive line coach as you'll find in college football.”

Holgorsen also waited until Thursday to announce last year's special team coach, Mark Scott, will spend the season working with defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, focusing specifically on linebackers.

With Scott on the defensive side of the ball and Spavital calling plays, Holgorsen will have time to devote to working without a dedicated special teams coach and splitting responsibilities between the offensive and defensive staffs.

“We're splitting special teams up a little bit,” Holgorsen said. “To me, kickoff, punt return, field-goal block, onside kick, those are all defensive snaps. So defense is going to handle those four areas. I'm going to oversee it. I'm going to have some more time on my hands to do some different things, so I'm going to oversee all special teams. Offense will handle punt, kickoff return, PAT, field goal and hands team.”

Holgorsen also announced the hiring of former grad assistant Dan Gerberry as WVU's first offensive analyst.

The Mountaineers expect to head into spring practice healthy. Wide receiver Ka'Raun White, linebacker Brendan Ferns, tackle Yodny Cajuste and safety Dravon Askew-Henry, an Aliquippa native, are healed enough to participate in at least some team activities.

David Statman is a freelance writer.