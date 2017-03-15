Huggins hopes to continue run of success in Buffalo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Be it basketball or fishing, Bob Huggins has no trouble recalling the fond memories he's had during his previous trips to Buffalo.

They're a lot better than any recollection the West Virginia coach has of Brooklyn.

A year after the Mountaineers were upset by 14th-ranked Stephen F. Austin in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center, Huggins returns to Buffalo in a bid to recapture the success West Virginia enjoyed 2010, when it reached the Final Four.

Not even a snowstorm that swamped the upstate New York region over the past few days could deter Huggins. He enjoyed Buffalo so much after 2010, he returned to go fishing.

“Lake Erie, and it was terrific,” he said.

His success in upstate New York — he is 3-0 there as WVU's coach — and last year's loss were high on Huggins' mind a day before the West Region's fourth-seeded Mountaineers (26-9) face Patriot League champion Bucknell (26-8).

“I think we kind of took Stephen F. Austin for granted. And they were a good team,” Huggins said. “That was a terrible mistake.”

He's counting on that being a lesson learned.

The Mountaineers already matched last season's win total. Nicknamed “Press” Virginia, the Mountaineers are playing with Huggins' familiar style of stifling defense in leading the nation by forcing 20.4 turnovers and 10.4 steals.

What's different is how well West Virginia's offense is clicking. The Mountaineers rank 21st in the nation by averaging 82 points. Overall, they've scored 2,787 points, which is 97 short of matching the single-season school record set by the Jerry West-led 1958-59 Mountaineers.

“I think a lot of people didn't think we would be where we are today,” Huggins said. “It's a tribute to our guys, and our guys do the work. ... They have improved and they're for the most part fun to coach.”