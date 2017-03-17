Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

West Virginia's press defense threatens Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament showdown

The Associated Press | Friday, March 17, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
USA Today Sports
Bucknell guard Kimbal Mackenzie (right) dribbles against West Virginia forward Nathan Adrian (11) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Updated 25 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ever the perfectionist, Notre Dame point guard Matt Farrell needed an important reminder from coach Mike Brey a day after making a few miscues.

“He was so (unhappy) about some of the turnovers. And what really got him was the free throw. He never misses important free throws,” Brey said Friday. “I was laughing with him and I said, ‘Hey, loosen up, man. We're still playing.' ”

The West Region's fifth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-9) are still alive in the NCAA Tournament a day after surviving a first-round upset scare by hanging on for a 60-58 win over Princeton.

Brey wanted to make sure to settle Farrell as the junior prepares for a daunting challenge Saturday, when Notre Dame faces fourth-seeded West Virginia (27-8) and its swarming defense.

“I think the biggest thing is to keep him loose,” Brey said. “He's going to throw it away some against the press. He can't be crushed. Just get on to the next play.”

West Virginia's stifling press defense led the nation this year in forcing 20.4 turnovers and 10.4 steals. By contrast, the Fighting Irish haven't committed 10 or more turnovers in nine straight games and 12 of the past 13.

A day after walking off the court with a stunned stare of disappointment, Farrell was in a far better mood Friday.

“I don't think I was upset because we won. I'll always be happy we won,” Farrell said. “But just use that as motivation and try to get better the next day.”

Though he finished hitting 6 of 9 attempts and scoring 16 points, with four assists and only three turnovers, Farrell's frustration stemmed from what happened in the final minute.

With Notre Dame up 59-56, he missed a 12-foot jumper with 22 seconds left. After Princeton cut the lead to 59-58, Farrell clanked the first half of a one-and-one with 11 seconds left, providing the Tigers a chance to pull ahead. Devin Cannady missed an open 3-point basket.

West Virginia, meanwhile, squandered double-digit leads in each half before pulling out an 86-80 win over Bucknell.

“Personally, I've got to do better,” Farrell said. “The good thing about basketball is there's always another game as long as you keep winning.”

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 27-12, though it is 4-4 since Bob Huggins took over as the Mountaineers' coach.

Farrell is coming out of an ACC Tournament in which he earned first-team conference honors by going 15 of 35 and 42 points, with 17 assists versus five turnovers over a three-game span that ended with a loss to Duke in the championship game.

On the other side, with 2,873 points, the Mountaineers are 12 from breaking the school's single-season record set by the Jerry West-led team in 1958-59.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.