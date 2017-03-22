Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

Transfer Grier's status leaves West Virginia's QB situation in flux

David Statman | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
Will Grier celebrates a touchdown against Kentucky on Sept. 19, 2015. Grier is expected to be West Virginia's starting QB this season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — When quarterback Will Grier arrived on campus as one of West Virginia's most heralded transfers in decades, he was met with equal parts excitement and trepidation.

Grier's presence could make or break the Mountaineers' 2017 season. The redshirt junior and former Florida starter is the type of smooth, natural passer who could spring WVU into Big 12 contention. But if Grier isn't cleared from a six-game PED suspension to start the season, the Mountaineers may be sunk.

More than a week into spring practice, WVU is no closer to knowing whether its starting quarterback will be allowed to take the field Sept. 2 against Virginia Tech.

Although coach Dana Holgorsen has expressed confidence Grier will be cleared, Holgorsen is giving heavy practice time to sophomore backup Chris Chugunov, who could find himself thrown into the fray in September.

“I'm not worried about it,” Holgorsen said. “(Grier)'s taking a lot of reps. Everyone wants to hand it over to Will, but (Chugunov) looks really good. There is a comfort level that exists with him that doesn't exist with Will based on the number of snaps that he has taken. Those guys are splitting reps.”

Holgorsen has professed that every job is up for competition, but the gulf between Grier and Chugunov is stark. The last time Grier took the field, he led Florida to a 6-0 start and a top-10 national ranking before his Gators career was ended by his suspension.

By contrast, Chugunov has thrown only two meaningful passes in his WVU career, in last season's season opener against Missouri. One was intercepted, the other incomplete.

Grier's questionable status has further highlighted a major cause for concern: West Virginia's striking lack of depth at QB. Aside from Grier and Chugunov, the only other quarterback on the roster is redshirt freshman Cody Saunders, who has been limited in practice after overthrowing led to arm fatigue.

“Those are the only three arms on this campus right now,” Holgorsen said. “That's scary. You better get all three of them ready. We're repping them all trying to get them all ready. I'm not worried about anything else other than that.”

Understandably, Grier's tenuous situation has led Holgorsen to not hold off on declaring� him as starting quarterback, although Grier has continued to take reps with the first team in spring practice.

Grier also has worked heavily with new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital since Spavital's arrival in January, spending hours on Saturdays going over film. But while Grier is the most fluid, athletic and talented option on WVU's roster, his uncertain status hasn't been the only obstacle for the junior. His own perfectionism has caused him some frustration.

“He wants everything to be easy,” Holgorsen said. “He wants everything to look great, and that's not reality. There are going to be growing pains for any quarterback at any level.”

David Statman is a freelance writer.

