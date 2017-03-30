Replacing starters formidable task for WVU defense

One of West Virginia's most formidable tasks during spring practice has become its most routine.

Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has grown accustomed to replacing several starters each season. This year, the number is seven, and Gibson is giving special focus to the front line.

“Obviously, the biggest need right now is D-linemen,” Gibson said. “We need to have some D-linemen step up and fill those voids. There's nine in the rotation right now, so every guy we have out there is playing.”

The Mountaineers return several players who were part of the defensive line rotation last season, but they combined for one career start. Sophomore defensive ends Adam Shuler and Reese Donahue both impressed as backups last season, and appear penciled in to start on the outside in Gibson's 3-man front.

What the solution will look like in the middle and finding suitable back-ups behind Shuler and Donahue are two of the biggest questions of WVU's spring.

Alec Shriner, a second-string nose tackle last season, moved to offensive guard, leaving West Virginia with one nose tackle with game experience in junior Jaleel Fields, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Gibson said he hopes to have nine players game-ready by the start of the season, though he is uncertain it will happen. With the depth chart wide open, the Mountaineer defensive staff is trying to see what works.

“We're just trying to keep working all these guys and trying to keep moving them in different spots just to see what the right fits are,” defensive line coach Bruce Tall said. “Really honing in on technique. All that will take care of itself by the fall.”

More certainty exists in West Virginia's linebackers and defensive backs.

Two of the Mountaineers' linebackers — Al-Rasheed Benton and David Long —are returning starters. A third, Xavier Preston, is a senior with 32 games of experience.

With the return of junior Dravon Askew-Henry from an ACL injury last season, all three of WVU's safeties have starting experience, although corners are an area of concern. Gibson said he is impressed with starters Elijah Battle and Mike Daniels and junior college transfer Hakeem Bailey.

All things considered, Gibson knows his defense has a long way to get where it needs to be.

“We're not ready to play in a game by any means,” Gibson said. “We have a lot of pieces who aren't here right now we're counting on, and then we have some guys who need to be doing more. We need guys to step up and take a bigger role in our defense. If they can't cut it, they need to find another place to go play football or buy into what we're doing.”

David Statman is a freelance writer.