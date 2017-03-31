Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

Gillette, WVU to compete at regional meet

Jerin Steele | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
West Virginia athletics
West Virginia gymnast Jordan Gillette, a Highlands graduate, competes in the floor exercise during the 2016-17 season.

After West Virginia was named a host for an NCAA gymnastics regional this season, Jordan Gillette and the Mountaineers made qualifying for the tournament their main goal.

Now that they successfully made the field, they hope to take advantage of being in their home gymnasium.

Gillette, a Highlands grad, and the Mountaineers will host Alabama, Michigan, Southern Utah, George Washington and Kent State in a regional Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

The top two teams move on to the NCAA national championships in two weeks in St. Louis.

“It's a big honor, especially with the amount of schools who can host a regional that we are able to host,” said Gillette, who competes in beam, bars and floor.

“We have home-gym advantage and get to compete in the (WVU) Coliseum in front of our home fans. It's a really good representation of West Virginia that we get to host such a big meet.”

West Virginia is ranked 23rd nationally and is the No. 5 seed in the regional.

Alabama is the top seed and is ranked sixth nationally, Michigan is the No. 2 seed and is ranked seventh, Southern Utah is ranked 18th nationally and is the No. 3 seed, George Washington is ranked 20th and is the No. 4 seed and Kent State is the No. 6 seed.

The Mountaineers have familiarity with most of the teams. They faced Kent State and George Washington this season and went up against Alabama and Southern Utah last year.

“It's always fun to go up against teams that are ranked above us to see how well we can do,” Gillette said. “Going into this weekend we're really only worried about West Virginia. We want to focus on going out there and hitting 24 for 24 (routines), putting on the best show that we can and giving it our all for one last round.”

Gillette, a junior, set new personal bests in beam (9.9) and bars (9.775) this season.

She credits paying closer attention to the little details, whether it is in her routines or keeping herself in good shape throughout the course of a season for her improvement.

“I know when I'm not getting the right amount of sleep or when I'm not getting the right nutrients,” Gillette said. “I know if I need to do another set in practice. I'm a pretty good judge of what I need to do to make myself better. At the beginning of the season I definitely wasn't doing what I needed to do, and then I've got it together to make sure I'm doing what I need to do in order to make myself better as the season has proceeded.”

West Virginia placed third at the Big 12 Championships two weeks ago, where Gillette tied her season-best in floor with a 9.775. The Mountaineers will need to push ahead of some teams if they hope to crack the top two and continue on, but if they do they'll qualify for the NCAA championships for the first time in 17 years.

“That'd be the best thing ever,” Gillette said. “There is a pride and joy that we all have, and we've worked hard from the start of the season to now. If something goes wrong we're there to pick each other up. I'd be amazing to make it, but our main focus is doing what we can do and controlling what we can control.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

