Holgorsen hopes WVU's revamped WR corps can measure up

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — During his six years in Morgantown, Dana Holgorsen seemingly has faced one question more than any other: Why can't his team finish drives?

West Virginia's frustrating lack of success in the red zone has been a reoccurring thread, leading to big disparities with the Mountaineers' rank between total offense and scoring offense.

That was the case again last season, when WVU finished 17th in the country in total yards but 50th in points per game. However, with some new faces in his receiving corps, Holgorsen is hoping the old complaint will finally turn around.

Although the Mountaineers' signing class this year lacked top-name recruits, it possesses size: Junior college transfers Dominique Maiden and David Sills stand 6-foot-5 and 6-3 respectively, giving new quarterback Will Grier a pair of big targets in the red zone.

“One thing that was said on signing day is the height of those guys being able to make a difference in the red zone,” Holgorsen said. “Our red-zone offense has been subpar. We need to score more inside the 40. Getting touchdowns will be important, and those guys, with their length will be able to help us.”

Of the six receivers on West Virginia's two-deep depth chart, only 5-11 Jovon Durante is listed at less than six feet. With WVU working through some spring injuries — starters Marcus Simms (concussion) and Ka'Raun White (broken leg) are recovering — the second-teamers are getting steady reps.

And with the arrival of Grier, who possesses perhaps the sharpest arm of all the signal-callers Holgorsen has worked with in Morgantown, West Virginia might finally have the right combination of talent to consistently finish drives.

“He can make tight throws,” Holgorsen said of Grier. “In red-zone offense, you have to make tight throws. That field gets shrunk. Will has the ability to make those throws.”

A breakout year from Grier would go a long way. West Virginia is being forced to face life without its two most productive targets: uber-reliable possession receiver Daikiel Shorts, who graduated, and big-play threat Shelton Gibson, who declared for the NFL Draft.

West Virginia's three listed starters at the position are White, Simms and junior Gary Jennings, who combined for 64 receptions last season, 48 of them from White.

With Durante, who was a productive secondary inside option last season, moving back outside, West Virginia is searching for reliable targets in spring practice. Jennings, who has moved inside for the first time in his college career, has looked the part so far.

“I told Gary last year, ‘You are going to be the guy who I can use everywhere,' ” wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier said. “He was able to step in, and he has the main role now. He's probably my hardest worker out there, so I still love that guy.”

David Statman is a freelance writer.