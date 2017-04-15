Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

New QB Grier shows flashes in WVU spring game

David Statman | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – For a moment, Mountaineer past met Mountaineer future on Saturday.

Late in West Virginia's Blue-Gold spring game, coach Dana Holgorsen decided to send his first great Mountaineer quarterback, Geno Smith, onto the field for a single play.

West Virginia's all-time passing leader had two former WVU star receivers, Shelton Gibson and Kevin White, on either side. Wearing sweats and tennis shoes, Smith tossed an 85-yard touchdown to Gibson that lit up the crowd at Milan Puskar Stadium.

But while Smith's cameo stole the show, it was the man hailed as Holgorsen's next great quarterback, Will Grier, who delivered. Although the defense largely controlled the action in a 44-21 victory for the Blue, Grier showed some flashes reminiscent of Smith in his first appearance on Mountaineer Field.

“He looked pretty good to me,” Holgorsen said of Grier. “He's as good as advertised. I like the kid's demeanor. He's got complete control of the huddle.”

Grier completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 202 yards on Saturday, despite the fact two slated starters — sophomore Marcus Simms and senior Ka'Raun White — sat out with injuries.

Along the way, Grier and new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital gave the world a glimpse of WVU's new-look offense in 2017. West Virginia threw the ball 41 times against 31 rushes, as Grier leaned on his healthy chemistry with junior wide receiver David Sills, who led WVU with six receptions for 96 yards.

After leaving WVU and spending last year at a junior college in an attempt to continue his career at quarterback, Sills' big day came on one of his first-ever tries at the outside receiver position, showcasing a versatility and a considerable natural talent that could pay huge dividends this season.

“His last four or five practices were pretty impressive,” Spavital said. “That was something I was pleased to see. He's a big target. Being the first time actually putting him out there at the outside receiver position, I think it's pretty safe to say he can get that jump ball pretty good right now.”

By and large, however, West Virginia's offense — especially its second team, led by sophomore Chris Chugunov — failed to consistently move the ball as the defense took the day.

Outside of Smith's scoring toss to Gibson, which counted on the scoreboard, WVU landed just two scoring drives, both by the first team. Senior running back Justin Crawford juked safety Toyous Avery on a 51-yard touchdown run on one of the game's first plays, and sophomore Martell Pettaway added a 3-yard score after Grier set him up with a 60-yard completion to junior Ricky Rogers.

The scoring system for WVU's spring game rewarded the defense heavily for stops and negative plays, tipping the scales in their favor.

“We were able to keep them from getting in the end zone,” senior linebacker Al-Rasheed Benton said. “I think that was one of the biggest keys. We had to make sure we kept those guys from getting in and limited points. We did a pretty good job of that.”

David Statman is a freelance writer.

