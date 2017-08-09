Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

Oklahoma would have to face Big 12 rematch for another title

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Either Oklahoma or Texas won the last seven Big 12 championship games.

When the conference title game resumes this season after a six-year hiatus, the Red River rivals could be facing each other for the second time that season. Or maybe it will be a rematch between the Sooners and Oklahoma State, though they wouldn't play consecutive weeks since the regular Bedlam game is set for the first Saturday of November and not at the end of the regular season.

The championship game is back in the Big 12, which was left out of the College Football Playoff in two of the first three years.

“We've been responsive to what we heard from the CFP,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, referring to that “13th data point” the title game creates for the league.

But the league didn't return to divisions, which it had through 2010 when there were 12 teams. So the top two teams in the Big 12 standings will play again in the title game — a guaranteed rematch in the only power five league with a round-robin schedule. That could mean the first December game between Oklahoma and Texas, both with new coaches and teams that haven't faced each other twice in the same season since 1903.

Oklahoma, with Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Baker Mayfield back for his senior season, will be going for its third consecutive Big 12 title — and 11th overall.

“I've always envisioned it being more like this. Of course, you get the pressure with it,” said 33-year-old Lincoln Riley, a first-time head coach after Bob Stoops' surprising retirement in June. “If you don't enjoy that sense of pressure and those expectations, then it's probably not the place for you.”

New Longhorns coach Tom Herman, a graduate assistant at Texas for Mack Brown in 1999 and 2000, was 22-4 the last two years as Houston's coach after being offensive coordinator for Ohio State's national championship team three seasons ago.

Herman takes over a Texas team coming off three consecutive losing seasons for the first time since the 1930s.

“What's the past is in the past,” Herman said. “Our job is to make sure that whatever happened doesn't happen again.”

The favorites

Oklahoma is a heavy favorite in the Big 12 as usual, even with the unexpected coaching change, the loss of another Heisman finalist (big-play receiver Dede Westbrook) and the early departures of two running backs (Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon) to the NFL. The Sooners go into the season with a 10-game winning streak, the longest among FBS teams. ... Oklahoma State has never won a Big 12 title or played in the championship game but goes into coach Mike Gundy's 13th season with quarterback Mason Rudolph (4,091 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, four interceptions).

New faces

Baylor coach Matt Rhule. After consecutive 10-win seasons at Temple, Rhule has likely the biggest challenge of the league's three new coaches. ... Will Grier, West Virginia's quarterback. Redshirted last season after transferring from Florida, where he threw for 1,204 yards in six games as a freshman in 2015.

