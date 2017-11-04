West Virginia holds on to knock off No. 14 Iowa State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will Grier threw two touchdown passes, Justin Crawford broke out of a three-game slump with 102 rushing yards, and West Virginia held on for a 20-16 victory over No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday.

West Virginia (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) became bowl eligible and knocked the Cyclones (6-3, 4-2, No. 15 CFP) out of a four-way tie for first place.

Iowa State trailed 20-0 late in the second quarter and never recovered in losing on the road for the first time.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen had publicly ridiculed his team for lacking toughness last week in a loss to Oklahoma State, and the Mountaineers started well Saturday on both sides of the ball and their big lead held up.

“I was proud of our guys with the way that they responded with me kind of calling them out,” Holgorsen said. “We ran the ball effectively and played pretty smart.”

The Cyclones got the ball back with the chance to go ahead with five minutes left, but West Virginia's Kenny Robinson broke up Kyle Kempt's fourth-down pass to Marchie Murdock at the Iowa State 37.

West Virginia's Kennedy McKoy then ran for a first down on third-and-17, and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

“I give so much credit to our kids,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “They just kept fighting and kept playing. They gave themselves a chance to win at the end of the football game. We just came up short. A lot of those had to do with some of our inefficiencies in the first half.”

Grier rebounded from his worst performance of the season last week when he threw four interceptions against Oklahoma State.

He found Ka'Raun White for a 63-yard pass on the game's first series. White would have scored easily except he stepped out of bounds with no one around him at the Iowa State 10.

David Sills caught a scoring toss on the next play to increase his national lead to 16 TD catches.

White made up for his gaffe early in the second quarter with a 55-yard TD reception from Grier between two defenders. Grier finished 20 of 25 for 316 yards, his eighth 300-yard performance of the season.

But West Virginia was held scoreless in the second half, and Iowa State crawled back behind Kempt's 1-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard and three field goals from Garrett Owens.

Crawford had been held to 45, 30 and 47 yards in his previous three games. He was effective in keeping drives going Saturday and had a season-high 25 carries. He left the game after getting up slowly early in the fourth quarter and didn't get a carry the rest of the game. West Virginia compiled 208 rushing yards after averaging 75 in its three previous games.