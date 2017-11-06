Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins signs 4-year extension

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins instructs his team late in the second half against Baylor on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Waco, Texas.
Updated 2 hours ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's Bob Huggins agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes the option for him to step aside or continue coaching after the 2021-22 season.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Huggins, 64, will earn $3.75 million this season, including a base salary of $250,000. He'll get $100,000 raises each year.

“I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “Bob is a future Hall of Famer, who cares about his players and this university. His teams have been highly successful on the court and in the classroom.”

Starting with the 2022-23 season, Huggins can assume a five-year appointment in public relations and development along with other duties within the athletic department, ending in June 2027. Or he can continue coaching.

The arrangement is similar to a 2012 contract extension for Huggins.

“I am very lucky to be able to coach in the state and at the university that I love so much,” Huggins said.

Huggins is entering his 36th season as a head coach. His 819 career wins are the third most among active Division I coaches. The Mountaineers have gone to the NCAA Tournament in eight of Huggins' 10 seasons.

No. 11 West Virginia opens play Friday night against No. 25 Texas A&M at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

