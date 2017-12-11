Wins buoy Mountaineers to No. 11 in Associated Press poll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Virginia's victory against Pitt on Saturday didn't hurt its national reputation as much as beating Virginia four days earlier helped.

The Mountaineers (9-1) moved from No. 18 to No. 11 in the new Associated Press poll, released Monday. West Virginia stretched its winning streak to nine after two victories last week — 68-61 against No. 16 Virginia and 69-60 against unranked Pitt.

West Virginia doesn't play until Saturday in an exhibition game against Wheeling Jesuit as students take their final exams.

Coach Bob Huggins was not happy with his players' effort against Pitt (5-5) in which they allowed the Panthers to cut an 18-point halftime lead to two with 5:30 left.

"I hope they do better on their finals than they did tonight," Huggins said after the game.

He also appeared perturbed by his players' complaints about being tired.

"They all think they're pros," he said. "Those (pro) guys, counting exhibition games and playoff games, play 100 games. These guys play 30 and they're tired. They are going to be a pro?"

Four players are averaging at least 10 points per game for West Virginia, led by Jevon Carter (19.4). Also in double figures are Daxter Miles (14.6), Lamont West (11.9) and James Bolden (10.9).

West Virginia is the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, but Kansas and TCU are 13th and 14th. Baylor is ranked 21st and Texas Tech 24th.