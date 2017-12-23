No. 10 West Virginia tops Fordham for 11th straight win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jevon Carter and Sagaba Konate had double-doubles to lead No. 10 West Virginia to its 11th straight victory, 86-69 over Fordham on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) started out a little sluggish but managed a 16-point lead with 4 minutes left in the first half.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins wasn't impressed with the win.

“We played bad and scored 86,” Huggins said. “That's not a bad deal when you play really bad and score 86, and we played bad. Played bad, shot it bad, passed it bad.”

Carter had 10 points and a career-high 12 assists and Konate finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, both getting their second double-double of the season.

Daxter Miles Jr. led the Mountaineers with 21 points, and Lamont West added 15.

“(We've) got to turn it up (for Big 12 play),” Miles said. “(It's) different level competition and guys need to be ready to play.”

Will Tavares led Fordham with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Joseph Chartouny added 16 points.

“We did do some good things offensively,” Rams coach Jeff Neubauer said. “We just didn't do 40 minutes of good things.”