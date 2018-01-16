Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

No. 10 Kansas rallies past No. 6 West Virginia

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 12:36 a.m.
Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) attempts to block West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kansas won, 71-66. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) drives while being defended by Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. Kansas won, 71-66. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) drives while being defended by West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, including 12 over the final seven minutes, and No. 10 Kansas roared back from a big deficit to beat No. 6 West Virginia, 71-66, on Monday night.

Devonte Graham added 16 points, and Udoka Azubuike scored 10 for the Jayhawks (15-3, 5-1 Big 12).

Kansas has won four in a row and broke a four-game losing streak in Morgantown to West Virginia (15-3, 4-2). The Mountaineers have lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Sagaba Konate had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for West Virginia, but he didn't score over the final seven minutes. Esa Ahmad added 15 points and Jevon Carter scored 14.

Kansas trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half before whittling away at the deficit by going to the rim. A 15-3 run gave the Jayhawks their first lead since early in the game, capped by two free throws by Mykhailiuk for a 61-60 lead with 3 minutes, 49 seconds left. He put the Jayhawks ahead to stay, 65-64, with two more free throws with 1:42 left.

“If we go down, we're going to go down attacking,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Daxter Miles scored off a missed free throw with a minute left to pull West Virginia within 67-66, but the Mountaineers didn't score again.

“We don't finish the job, that's what disappoints me most,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said.

Mykhailiuk and Graham combined for 26 points in the second half. They scored 20 of the Jayhawks' final 26 points.

“It was impressive watching them out there,” Self said. “They wanted it bad.”

The Mountaineers were determined to turn this one into a track meet, but it was West Virginia, not Kansas' thin lineup, that appeared to wear down.

Self, normally a suit-and-tie kind of guy, wore a pullover in the Jayhawks' matchup at West Virginia — a present from Huggins.

West Virginia forward Wes Harris started his 18th consecutive game after being reprimanded by the Big 12 earlier Monday for hitting a fan who joined thousands of others in storming the court Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, during a celebration of No. 8 Texas Tech's 72-71 win over the Mountaineers. Harris scored four points on 1-of-4 shooting Monday.

