Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

No. 6 West Virginia rebounds with rout of Texas

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate (50) blocks Texas forward Mohamed Bamba (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate (50) blocks Texas forward Mohamed Bamba (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Updated 2 hours ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jevon Carter scored 22 points and led a big second-half run that propelled No. 6 West Virginia to an 86-51 victory over Texas on Saturday.

James “Beetle” Bolden added 19 points, Daxter Miles Jr. scored 15 and Sagaba Konate had 10 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for West Virginia (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), which had lost its previous two games.

This time, West Virginia held onto a double-digit lead in the second half after surrendering such leads in losses to No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 10 Kansas.

Texas (12-7, 3-4 Big 12) went through long scoring droughts in each half. It marked the first time this season the Longhorns didn't have a player scoring in double digits. Mo Bamba, Kerwin Roach and Jacob Young each finished with nine points.

Texas forced several turnovers and twice trimmed a double-digit deficit to eight points early in the second half. Both times the Longhorns couldn't sustain the pressure, and the Mountaineers responded.

Carter scored seven points during a 15-0 run, and Miles' 3-pointer capped the rally for a 60-37 lead with 7:24 left.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.