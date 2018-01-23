Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

TCU uses big second-half surge to defeat No. 7 WVU

Fort Worth Star-telegram | Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4) dribbles the ball downcourt as TCU guard Alex Robinson (25) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
TCU guard Kenrich Williams (34) dunks the ball over West Virginia forward Maciej Bender (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4) goes up to shoot against TCU guard Alex Robinson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate (50) dunks over TCU forward Ahmed Hamdy-Mohamed (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
TCU basketball, playing as if its entire season was on the line, handed No. 7 West Virginia a 82-73 loss in front of a raucous sold-out crowd at Schollmaier Arena on Monday night.

The Horned Frogs (15-5, 3-5 in the Big 12), who fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 earlier in the day, took a two-point lead at halftime and exploded after the break to build a 13-point lead. The Mountaineers (16-4, 5-3) were held to three points over the first 7 minutes, 30 seconds of the second half.

It was a big moment for TCU basketball, which was coming off a loss on the road to unranked Kansas State.

It's the first time TCU has beaten a ranked team at home and the first time TCU has beaten West Virginia after losing the first 11 meetings.

It was also the first time the Frogs hosted a Big Monday ESPN game, the network's signature college basketball event. TCU coach Jamie Dixon shot humorous promotional videos imploring fans to bring the noise. They were up for the challenge, including the TCU men's swim team wearing nothing but their Speedos and “G-O-F-R-O-G-S-!” painted on their chests and the student section pretending to read newspapers when the Mountaineers players were introduced.

It all culminated in a stellar response to a crossroads moment in the season for the Frogs. The players responded with one of their best games of the season. They held the rebounded advantage, the shooting advantage and blocks advantage, including career-high-tying five from Vlad Brodziansky.

TCU outscored WVU, 10-3, to start the second half. Desmond Bane hit two 3s and a layup for eight points in the surge.

Kouat Noi was ejected after being called for a flagrant foul with 10:11 left in the game. Teammates had to restrain Noi from going after WVU's Wesley Harris. He and Noi made contact while running the court.

Seconds later, Shawn Olden hit a 3 from the corner to push the TCU lead to 17.

From there, TCU kept the pressure on and the lead at double digits. Olden, who had no points in the first half, was 3 for 4 from the 3-point arc after Noi was ejected. Four Frogs finished in double figures, including Robinson's game-high 17 points.

TCU led 35-33 after a furious stretch to close the first half. After falling behind by seven with 4:12 remaining in the half, the Frogs closed with an 11-2 run. Alex Robinson got the rally started with a 3-pointer. After an offensive rebound by Kendrich Williams, he fed Noi for a layup to cut the Mountaineers' lead to 31-29.

Robinson tied it with a layup and could have given the Frogs the lead with a free throw but missed. Brodziansky's defensive rebound and quick feed to Williams led to Desmond Bane's dunk that gave TCU a 33-31 lead. Bane followed with another fast-break layup to push the lead to 35-31. After a couple of free throws by WVU made it 35-33, Robinson appeared to have connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot was reviewed and overturned by the officials.

