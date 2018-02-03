Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

West Virginia men dominate Kansas State

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 7:08 p.m.
West Virginia guard James Bolden (3) drives past Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia defeated Kansas State 89-51. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
West Virginia guard James Bolden (3) drives past Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia defeated Kansas State 89-51. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Updated 39 minutes ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sagaba Konate scored 19 points, and No. 15 West Virginia ended a three-game losing streak, beating Kansas State, 89-51, on Saturday.

James “Beetle” Bolden added 13 points in his first career start, Teddy Allen had 12 points off the bench and Wes Harris had 10 for West Virginia (17-6, 6-5 Big 12).

Dean Wade scored 17 points, and Xavier Sneed had 16 for Kansas State (16-7, 5-5).

The Wildcats never led, were held to their lowest scoring output of the season and had more turnovers (15) than field goals (14).

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was critical of his team for not guarding better in a 93-77 loss Wednesday at Iowa State, the most points the Mountaineers have allowed in a Big 12 game.

Things improved significantly Saturday.

West Virginia's pressure defense was effective, and the Mountaineers got a rare win after holding a double-digit lead over the past month. West Virginia has had such leads in five of its last seven games but has won just twice.

Konate took advantage of the Big 12's worst rebounding team. Over a 1-minute, 15-second stretch late in the game, the 6-foot-8 sophomore scored off a rebound, made two free throws and threw down a dunk as part of a 13-0.

The Mountaineers shot 61 percent (14 of 23) from the floor after halftime in beating Kansas State for the eighth time in their last nine meetings. They didn't look like the stumbling squad that struggled to a 3-5 record in January after rising to the No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25 on Jan. 8.

The Wildcats made one basket over a 13-minute stretch spanning both halves, allowing West Virginia to take command. Kansas State has lost two straight after winning four in a row.

West Virginia looks for its first regular-season sweep of Oklahoma after beating the Sooners, 89-76, on Jan. 6 in Morgantown. The game at No. 12 Oklahoma is Monday night.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me