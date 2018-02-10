Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

Oklahoma State rallies past struggling No. 19 West Virginia

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Road games against ranked teams don't seem to be much of a problem for coach Mike Boynton Jr. and his Cowboys.

Kendall Smith and Cameron McGriff each scored 20 points and Oklahoma State beat another ranked team on the road, topping No. 19 West Virginia, 88-85, on Saturday.

“We're fighters,” Smith said. “Every man in that locker room is a fierce competitor. We knew coming in here wasn't going to be easy but we believed in our coaching staff and we believed in our game plan.”

The Cowboys (15-10, 5-7 Big 12), who won at then-No. 7 Kansas last weekend, trailed by eight points with 13½ minutes left.

Jevon Carter had a career-high 33 points for West Virginia (18-7, 7-5), which has lost six of nine. His layup gave the Mountaineers a six-point lead with three minutes left.

Lindy Waters hit a 3-pointer that put the Cowboys ahead 86-85 in the final half-minute. After a missed 3-point attempt by WVU's Beetle Bolden, Smith found an unguarded Jeffrey Carroll who dunked for Oklahoma State to seal the win.

“I attacked and saw Lindy, who's an unbelievable shooter and who had just made one,” Smith said. “I trusted him, gave him the ball and he made another big shot.”

The Cowboys outrebounded West Virginia, 12-1, off the Mountaineers' offensive glass in the second half.

“I thought the key to the game was that we had to limit them to one shot per possession,” Boynton said. “They are obviously one of the most physical rebounding teams in the country every year. I think we held them to one offensive rebound in the second half and that put us over the top.”

Carroll added 14 points and Waters and Mitchell Solomon both scored 10. McGriff made all 13 of his foul shots and also had nine rebounds, leaving him one board short of his first career double-double.

Esa Ahmad added 16 points and Lamont West scored 10 for West Virginia.

West Virginia forward Wesley Harris (left) and Oklahoma State forward Mitchell Solomon fight for a loose ball during the first half Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia forward Wesley Harris (left) and Oklahoma State forward Mitchell Solomon fight for a loose ball during the first half Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.
MORGANTOWN, WV - FEBRUARY 10: Jeffrey Carroll #30 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys battles against Sagaba Konate #50 of the West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum on February 10, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Getty Images
MORGANTOWN, WV - FEBRUARY 10: Jeffrey Carroll #30 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys battles against Sagaba Konate #50 of the West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum on February 10, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
