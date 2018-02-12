Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

Strong bench scoring helps No. 20 WVU beat TCU

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 11:36 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV - FEBRUARY 12: Maciej Bender #25 of the West Virginia Mountaineers blocks the shot of Kouat Noi #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs at the WVU Coliseum on February 12, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Teddy Allen scored 16 points, giving No. 20 West Virginia a needed spark off the bench in an 82-66 victory over TCU on Monday night.

James “Beetle” Bolden added 14 points, Daxter Miles Jr. scored 13 and Wes Harris had 11 points for West Virginia (19-7, 8-5 Big 12).

Desmond Bane had 16 points, Vlad Brodziansky added 15 and Kouat Noi scored 12 for TCU (17-9, 5-8).

West Virginia has had trouble holding onto leads throughout the Big 12 season but didn't let the Horned Frogs come back from a 38-27 halftime deficit.

TCU twice closed within five in the second half, but went without a field goal over a crucial four-minute stretch and West Virginia capitalized with a rare strong finish. The Mountaineers outscored the Horned Frogs, 15-7, over the final three minutes.

With less-than-stellar games from leading scorer Jevon Carter and shot-blocking specialist Sagaba Konate, West Virginia overcame a sluggish start with sparks from reserves Allen, Bolden and Maciej Bender to move ahead for good late in the first half. West Virginia's 38 bench points were its most in a Big 12 game this season.

