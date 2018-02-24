Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

West Virginia's Jevon Carter makes history in win

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 8:48 p.m.
West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate (50) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jevon Carter needed one assist to make history.

It turned out to be just one of his milestones on Saturday.

Carter scored 24 points as No. 21 West Virginia pulled away for an 85-70 victory over Iowa State.

With 15 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first half, Carter picked up his first assist of the game, setting up a 3-pointer by Esa Ahmad to become the first major-conference player in NCAA history to record more than 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals in a career.

With 6:42 left in the second half, Carter reached another big number, surpassing 1,600 career points, becoming only the 14th player to do so in West Virginia program history.

“Like I always say, I don't pay any attention to records until after I'm done,” Carter said. “After my last game, I'll look back on my career. It's big to be in the position that I'm in. It just goes to show you that hard work can take you anywhere.”

West Virginia (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) was held in check early by the short-handed Cyclones. Iowa State played only five starters and two reserves and led the Mountaineers by as much as four with 11 minutes left in the first half.

WVU clawed back to tie the game at 28 with 3:39 left, and then closed with an 11-2 run to take a 39-30 halftime lead. The Mountaineers opened the second half with an 8-2 run, and the Cyclones (13-15, 4-12) never recovered.

West Virginia outrebounded Iowa State, 47-27.

Ahmad had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Sagaba Konate added 14 points along with six blocks, and Daxter Miles scored 14 points.

Lindell Wigginton led Iowa State with a game-high 29 points.

“He's really good,” Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said. “I was trying to find out if they had any more guys like that in Nova Scotia. He's good. He can score it off the bounce, he shoots it off the catch and he's just really good.”

Terrence Lewis added 12 points and Cameron Lard grabbed 10 rebounds.

“Jevon is really good and I'm glad he's a senior,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.

The Mountaineers' home finale against Texas Tech on Monday will hold Big 12 title implications. Kansas clinched at least a share of the conference championship for the 14th straight season by beating the Red Raiders on Saturday, and with WVU and Texas Tech two games back, Monday's game is an elimination game for a possible share of the title.

“We lost a couple games, in hindsight, that we'd really like to have back, or we would have put us in a position where that could've been us taking the trophy instead of someone else,” Huggins said.

