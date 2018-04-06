Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

Highlands graduate Gillette, WVU gymnasts set for regional

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, April 6, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
WVU senior gymnast Jordan Gillette, a Highlands graduate, performs during the 2018 season.
WVU athletic communications
WVU senior gymnast Jordan Gillette, a Highlands graduate, performs during the 2018 season.
Jordan Gillette
WVU Athletic Communications
Jordan Gillette
WVU senior gymnast Jordan Gillette, a Highlands graduate, performs during the 2018 season.
WVU athletic communications
WVU senior gymnast Jordan Gillette, a Highlands graduate, performs during the 2018 season.
WVU senior gymnast Jordan Gillette, a Highlands graduate, performs during the 2018 season.
WVU athletic communications
WVU senior gymnast Jordan Gillette, a Highlands graduate, performs during the 2018 season.

Updated 14 hours ago

Jordan Gillette knows the significance of three-tenths of a point.

That seemingly insignificant number, a mere fraction, proved enough to deny Gillette and the West Virginia gymnastics team a trip to the 2017 NCAA championships after the Mountaineers finished that much behind Alabama for second place at regionals.

So with a return trip to regionals looming Saturday, Gillette and the Mountaineers are focusing on the most minute details of their routines, which can either mean a trip to nationals or the end of their season and Gillette's collegiate career.

The Mountaineers will travel to Penn State at 4 p.m. Saturday for the University Park Regional. Fourth-seeded WVU (13-13) will compete against Florida, Washington, Arizona State, Penn State and New Hampshire, with the top two finishers advancing to the national championships later this month in St. Louis, Mo.

“That three-tenths has definitely stuck with me through this season,” said Gillette, a senior and Highlands graduate. “Every little .025 point, every little toe point, every little bobble, every little slightly missed handstand or every little move on your dismount or tumbling pass, just focusing on the little things and just building off of our performances we've had this year.”

For West Virginia, that means maintaining the improvement it showed for most of the season. And for Gillette, it means performing consistently on bars, beam and floor, the three events she competed in all season.

“For me, I think it's just been continuing hard work from when I got on campus 'till now,” Gillette said. “I wanted to improve 1 percent each day, and I think this year I really put an emphasis on being consistent and working hard each day. Some days aren't going to be your best days, and those are the days when you make the biggest changes. It's staying focused and trying to improve from meet to meet, doing the best I can and finishing out on a strong note.”

Although she once hoped to perform in the all-around — her three events, plus vault — she became a consistent scorer in each of her three events. Gillette ranks third on West Virginia (13-13) with 350.85 points, averaging between 9.727 and 9.76 in each of her three events.

She set a new career high with a 9.85 on uneven bars last month and twice tied her career high of 9.875 on floor.

West Virginia coach Jason Butts said lineups can fluctuate from meet to meet as coaches attempt to find the right fit, something Gillette handles well.

“Being the mature athlete she is as a senior, a lot of times freshmen don't understand when they can score 9.85 and they're out of the lineup the next weekend,” Butts said. “Jordan was really supportive of that, even as a junior. But once you realize as an athlete the coaches are only putting in the best athletes to help the team as a whole, you have a different perspective on why those decisions are being made. Jo just showed up to get the job done.”

As one of three seniors, Gillette also takes on a role as a leader, both verbally and by example. Butts said the Highlands graduate keeps a positive attitude “99.9 percent of the time,” a valuable trait.

“Jo is really a hard worker, and a lot of her leadership is from setting a great example of always being the one willing to go the extra mile in the gym or at a competition,” Butts said. “And also being really observant to her teammates around her and knowing they may need a little pick-me-up or a pep talk. All athletes get more mature as they go through college, and her senior year, she's risen to the top.”

West Virginia last appeared at the NCAA championships in 2000, but Gillette believes the Mountaineers are peaking at the right time. The team scored a season-high 196.775 points in a meet three weeks ago at Towson. That consistent improvement, plus a short distance to travel to Penn State, is giving the team some comfort heading into regionals.

“We've qualified through to regionals every year since my freshman year, and I think we've gotten better and gotten stronger as a team,” Gillette said. “To go into regionals for the fourth time, I know what to expect. I know how the rotation goes. It'll be just another day.

“You can't look at it like something different than a regular road meet. You've just got to have confidence and do what you do in practice.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me