WVU

WVU's Sagaba Konate declares for NBA draft, doesn't hire agent

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
West Virginia's Sagaba Konate and Pitt's Khameron Davis fight for the lose ball in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
West Virginia's Sagaba Konate and Pitt's Khameron Davis fight for the lose ball in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 7 hours ago

Prolific West Virginia shot-blocker Sagaba Konate will test the waters for the NBA Draft, the university announced Tuesday. He did not hire an agent and is potentially eligible to return.

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound Konate averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in helping WVU reach the Sweet 16. His 116 blocks rank as the second-best season total in school history, behind D'Or Fisher's 124 in 2004. Konate set the WVU freshman record with 53 blocks last season and stands third all-time in the category behind Fisher (190) and Phil Wilson (178).

“Sags will go through the NBA Draft procedures in a systematic and professional manner by exploring the situation and leaving open his option to return,” coach Bob Huggins said in a statement.

A native of Bamako, Mali, Konate was named Pennsylvania's Class A Player of the Year in 2016 after leading Kennedy Catholic to the PIAA Class A championship.

