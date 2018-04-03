WVU's Sagaba Konate declares for NBA draft, doesn't hire agent
Prolific West Virginia shot-blocker Sagaba Konate will test the waters for the NBA Draft, the university announced Tuesday. He did not hire an agent and is potentially eligible to return.
The 6-foot-8, 260-pound Konate averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in helping WVU reach the Sweet 16. His 116 blocks rank as the second-best season total in school history, behind D'Or Fisher's 124 in 2004. Konate set the WVU freshman record with 53 blocks last season and stands third all-time in the category behind Fisher (190) and Phil Wilson (178).
“Sags will go through the NBA Draft procedures in a systematic and professional manner by exploring the situation and leaving open his option to return,” coach Bob Huggins said in a statement.
A native of Bamako, Mali, Konate was named Pennsylvania's Class A Player of the Year in 2016 after leading Kennedy Catholic to the PIAA Class A championship.