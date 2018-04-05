Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

Snow forecast prompts West Virginia to cancel spring football game

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen gives instructions to his players second half of an NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. The blue team defeated the gold team 44-21. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Much of West Virginia is due for another blast of winter.

The National Weather Service says southern and western sections of the state could get 4 inches or more of snow starting Friday night.

A winter storm watch has been posted for Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties. Other areas of the state are expected to get lesser amounts.

The forecast has prompted West Virginia University to cancel its scheduled spring football game in Morgantown on Saturday.

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons says the move was made to assure the safety of the players as well as fans who might be traveling to the game.

