WVU's Esa Ahmad declares for draft, doesn't hire agent

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
West Virginia's Esa Ahmad (23) and Iowa State's Solomon Young vie for a rebound during the first half of the the Big 12 championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Kansas City.
Esa Ahmad will become the latest West Virginia basketball player to test the NBA Draft waters without hiring an agent, the university announced Thursday.

Ahmad, a 6-foot-8 junior forward from Cleveland, Ohio, averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds this season to help the Mountaineers reach the Sweet 16.

Earlier this week WVU sophomore Sagaba Konate announced his intention to explore the draft process. Because neither Ahmad nor Konate hired an agent, they can remove their names from the draft by May 30 and retain their college elibibility.

“Just like Sags, Esa will go through the NBA Draft procedures in a systematic and professional manner by exploring the situation,” coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “Numerous college basketball players are testing the waters, gaining valuable feedback and leaving open their option to return to school.”

