Tim Flynn named new West Virginia wrestling coach
Updated 7 hours ago
It didn't take West Virginia long to hire a new wrestling coach.
Shane Lyons, WVU's director of athletics and associate vice president, announced former Edinboro coach Tim Flynn as the school's ninth wrestling coach.
Flynn leaves Edinboro, where he compiled a 223-95-5 career record. He was the school's all-time winningest coach and a member of its Hall of Fame.
He replaces Sammie Henson, who was fired March 28.
Edinboro had 150 national qualifiers and 38 All-Americans.
“Tim brings to West Virginia a wealth of head coaching experience, success and veteran leadership,” Lyons said in a news release. “He is a proven winner and one of the most respected coaches in the sport. His years of success and consistency speak volumes, and I know he will be a great fit for our department and wrestling program.”
Flynn said in an Edinboro news release that leaving Edinboro was not an easy decision.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.