WVU

West Virginia basketball to play Pitt in December

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
West Virginia's Esa Ahmad reacts after a dunk during the Big 12 Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears at the Sprint Center on March 8, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Getty Images
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will host former Big East basketball rival Pitt on Dec. 8 and also face Mid-American Conference champion Buffalo next season.

The Mountaineers released their nonconference home schedule Thursday.

It will mark Pitt's first visit to the Coliseum since 2012 and first as a nonconference opponent since 1993.

WVU will open the regular season at home Nov. 9 against Buffalo, whose last visit to Morgantown was in 1991.

Other home nonconference games include Valparaiso on Nov. 24, Rider on Nov. 28, Youngstown on Dec. 1, Jacksonville State on Dec. 22 and Lehigh on Dec. 30.

