WVU

Greensburg native Goetz helps WVU to best finish in Big 12 Golf Championship

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
Mark Goetz drives down range during the Westmoreland County Amateur Golf Tournament at Hannastown Golf Club on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
West Virginia freshman Mark Goetz, a Greensburg native who attended Kiski School, shot 1-over par 73 during the final round of the Big 12 golf championship on Wednesday to help the Mountaineers to their best tournament finish.

The Mountaineers finished ninth with a four-round total of 1,187 or 67-over par at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. This is the Mountaineers' third season.

Defending national champion Oklahoma claimed the team title at 19-over par with a 72-hole total of 1139, while No. 14 Texas and top-ranked Oklahoma State tied for second at 27 over (1147).

Goetz posted his best round of the tournament, following his 2-over 72 on Tuesday. He shot 77-77-72-71 (297), moving up six spots to tie for 36th place.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

