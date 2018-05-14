Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WVU

West Virginia adds 6th player to basketball recruiting class

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, May 14, 2018, 6:21 p.m.

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins added a sixth player to the 2018 basketball recruiting class.

Emmitt Matthews, a 6-foot-7 forward from Tacoma, Wash., averaged 22.3 points and 9.4 rebounds during his senior year.

He finished his career with 1,614 career points and 744 rebounds.

“Obviously, Emmitt brings added athleticism and shot-making ability to the perimeter,” Huggins said in a release. “He's also big enough and athletic enough to be a very effective rebounder at both ends of the floor. With his athleticism, he should fit perfectly into Press Virginia.”

Matthews averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds as a junior.

Matthews joins Derek Culver, Trey Doomes, JUCO Andrew Gordon, JUCO Jermaine Haley and Jordan McCabe in the 2018-19 recruiting class.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

