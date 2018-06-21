Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

Memphis Grizzlies pick WVU's Jevon Carter in second round

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
West Virginia's Jevon Carter steals the ball from Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
West Virginia's Jevon Carter steals the ball from Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Jevon Carter is going to the home of "Grit and Grind."

The West Virginia guard was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Carter was the second pick of the round, 32nd overall.

Carter averaged a team-high 17.3 points per game for West Virginia but made his name on the other end of the floor in the Mountainners' "Press Virginia" defense. He led the country with 112 steals, averaging 3.0 per game. A unanimous first-team All-Big 12 pick and second-team consensus All-American, Carter was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Carter's defense now goes to Memphis, which developed the slogan "Grit and Grind" because of its own defensive prowess.

Carter is WVU's first draft pick since Da'Sean Butler and Devin Ebanks went in the second round in 2010.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me