Memphis Grizzlies pick WVU's Jevon Carter in second round
Updated 2 minutes ago
Jevon Carter is going to the home of "Grit and Grind."
The West Virginia guard was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Carter was the second pick of the round, 32nd overall.
Carter averaged a team-high 17.3 points per game for West Virginia but made his name on the other end of the floor in the Mountainners' "Press Virginia" defense. He led the country with 112 steals, averaging 3.0 per game. A unanimous first-team All-Big 12 pick and second-team consensus All-American, Carter was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Carter's defense now goes to Memphis, which developed the slogan "Grit and Grind" because of its own defensive prowess.
Carter is WVU's first draft pick since Da'Sean Butler and Devin Ebanks went in the second round in 2010.
