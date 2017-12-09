Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 2
Kevin Gorman

Kevin Gorman: What a weird Ravens week for Steelers

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he is carted off the field after a injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he is carted off the field after a injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

To Steelers fans, two words typically describe the days leading up to Sunday night's game at Heinz Field: Ravens Week.

The AFC North rivalry simply speaks for itself.

Well, this was the weirdest Ravens Week ever.

It started with the scary scene in Cincinnati, with a motionless Ryan Shazier on his back, such silence at Paul Brown Stadium that defensive end Cameron Heyward said, “you could hear a pin drop,” with Steelers players fighting back tears on Monday Night Football.

That night ended with the Steelers overcoming a 17-point deficit to win on a last-second field goal, a victory that offered little solace for the loss of Shazier.

We wondered if he would ever walk again, not whether he would ever play football. We saw how the shaken Steelers were, worrying the same, and wondered how they could continue playing.

It was a surreal scene in what would become a week of them in Ravens Week.

Want weird? The archrival Ravens started their practice with a prayer for Shazier's health and well-being.

“This is life. This is real life,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Obviously, that's something that bears remembering.”

How could the Steelers forget? They were so besieged with questions about Shazier that, in a season of distractions, they welcomed another with open arms.

The first came Tuesday, in the form of JuJu Smith-Schuster's one-game suspension from the NFL for his concussion-causing hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. That was followed by the announcement that Bengals safety George Iloka's suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown was reduced to a fine.

That forced the Steelers to face the brutal reality of the game they play: the thin line between fair and dirty play, and the contradiction of its requirement for both violence and safety. It was for them another reminder of Shazier, all while defending Smith-Schuster and preparing for Baltimore.

“You never like to see injuries happen in football, regardless of whether it's a sprained ankle or something like what happened to Ryan. It's a scary incident,” said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was roundly criticized for not having his heart in the game after contemplating retirement last offseason.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to Ryan and his family, obviously, but we have a game to prepare for, and we know that's what Ryan wants. In talking to Ryan, that's what he wants so we're going to go out and prepare for the Baltimore Ravens like Ryan would want us to do and is asking us to do.”

Ravens Week only got weirder Wednesday, when free safety Mike Mitchell turned Twitter into his personal Festivus. Mitchell aired his grievances about the game, calling out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, along with NFL players for agreeing to a collective bargaining agreement that gives Goodell absolute power when it comes to dishing out discipline.

Later, in the locker room, Mitchell spoke passionately about his love for the game and how it changed his family's legacy, a tradeoff that shows the sacrifice NFL players are willing to make to play a violent game. No one wants to end up paralyzed — especially Shazier, who underwent spinal stabilization that night — but they knowingly take that risk.

Mitchell even surprised himself by saying “Shalieve” — using Shazier's synergy of his surname and believe.

Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats and his wife, Shonda, got the trademark printed onto shirts, with proceeds of sales going to the National Alopecia Foundation and Christopher Reeves Foundation for spinal-cord injury research, two causes close to Shazier's heart. More than a dozen Steelers had custom cleats made with Shazier's image and #Shalieve.

Shazier might not be on the field with the Steelers, but he'll be with the Steelers at Heinz Field.

“Everybody knows how much this game means to Ryan, so I can't really say we're going to play for him, but I definitely think it's an added incentive because we understand that you can't take this for granted,” inside linebacker Vince Williams said. “It's a blessing to be able to play this game. It's a very violent game, and we know that at any moment you can suffer an injury, so you can't take any game for granted. You just have to play as hard as you can while you have the opportunity.”

After two weeks of talking about the elephant in the room, Mike Tomlin's reference to the Dec. 17 game against the New England Patriots, Ravens Week saw Williams wear Shazier's gold No. 50 jersey in practice. It was a symbolic gesture, one intended to provide comfort in the huddle for the new signal caller, but also a stark reminder.

How weird was Ravens Week? Antonio Brown, whose last-second, catch-and-stretch touchdown beat Baltimore at Heinz Field last year, didn't want to talk about the play that clinched the 2016 AFC North title.

Where Mitchell defended Iloka's hit, Brown took it personally. On Friday, Brown tweeted this: “Football is a war game you think these guys tackling me nice they trying to kill me and that's what makes the game! We brought up on the bull in the ring it's apart of the game #Truth.”

Truth is, for as much as all the talk provided a necessary distraction for a team desperately in need of one, the Steelers seemed like they couldn't wait to stop talking about all of the issues and just play football.

“We have a huge challenge ahead of us with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're all just dedicated and focused on that,” Williams said. “Honestly, as hard as it is, you just have to focus on the mission at hand. This is a division game, and it's a chance for us to close out the division, so we've just got to go out there and do our jobs.”

Jobs that come with a risk-reward we can't comprehend, not after seeing Shazier leave the field on a stretcher and being unsure of whether he would ever walk again. Obviously, that's something that bears remembering, the way the Steelers started Ravens Week, no matter how they finish it.

This is life. This is real life. Shalieve that.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

