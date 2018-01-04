Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on today's sports news

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. It's sad that Todd Haley's hip injury became the city's lead news story this week instead of the Steelers offensive coordinator's play-calling in the season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers, after all, put up 28 points against the NFL's No. 12 defense despite playing without Pro Bowl picks Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.

Not only that, the Steelers lost backup center B.J. Finney to an injury and had to play tackle Chris Hubbard at center.

But, as Chris Adamski writes, drama seems to stick to the Steelers .

The Steelers had their share of drama last season – from the Martavis Bryant suspension to Joey Porter's South Side incident to Antonio Brown's locker-room live stream – and still went on a nine-game winning streak to reach the AFC championship game.

Say this about the Steelers: They are never boring.

2. The Haley incident overshadowed the bigger story to come out of the Steelers this week. Bell revealed that he took the painkiller Toradol so he could play through a groin injury against the Patriots in the AFC championship game last year.

Bell had a record-breaking run through the first two rounds of the AFC playoffs last year, and even Franco Harris was happy about Bell's record-setting rushing performances .

But there's a big problem with Bell revealing that he was injured prior to and not during the Patriots game. He was never listed on the Steelers' injury report , which is required by the NFL. Bell even proclaimed to be healthy during his media session the Wednesday before the game, despite missing practice that day.

And it's not the first time a Steelers player has been deceptive about an injury. Pouncey admitted that he lied about the possibility of playing in Super Bowl XLV, when he told the Tribune-Review: “Don't give up on me. Miracles do happen.”

And you have to wonder whether James Harrison was really injured or if the Steelers were coming up with injuries to cover for him missing practices this season.

That's an area where the Steelers need to be more transparent.

3. Speaking of the NFL and drama, I find it ironic how so many players were criticized for using their platform for protests to raise awareness on social justice issues but are hailed for using it to raise money for charitable causes.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt wanted to raise $200,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, and drew $37 million in donations.

After the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens in the final minute to help clinch the first playoff berth for the Buffalo Bills after a 17-year drought, Bills fans pledged $170,000 in donations to quarterback Andy Dalton's foundation.

The player on the receiving end of Dalton's touchdown pass, former Clairton and Pitt star Tyler Boyd, got in on the act. Boyd asked Bills fans to donate to the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association , the organization for which he played pee-wee football, and drew donations of nearly $40,000.

That was twice his goal.

Now, it's easy to separate Watt and the Dalton-Boyd donations as separate causes from Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to protest police brutality against black men. But Kaepernick also donated $1 million last year to social justice causes, which is why he was named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year .

Professional athletes have a powerful platform, and I applaud them for using it to their causes and make a greater impact than simply serving as our sporting entertainment.

4. Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings drew attention for sniping at a fan during the Panthers' ACC game Tuesday at Louisville, with his “100 grand” comment that was caught on video.

It isn't the first time that Stallings' sideline behavior – or choice of words – drew national attention, as noted by Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy . Stallings stooped to a level we don't normally see from coaches in major-college basketball, taking a public shot at a school's scandal during the course of a game.

But there's a part of me that is tired of listening to color commentators fawning all over coaches like Rick Pitino at blue-blood programs and ignoring their scandalous behavior.

What Stallings said is no comparison to the allegations at Louisville, and I can understand his frustration about being mocked by a conference competitor during a game in which he started five freshmen while trying to rebuild the Pitt program.

But he has to be bigger than that.

5. Good things are happening at Duquesne basketball, where Keith Dambrot has the Dukes (11-4) tied with Rhode Island for first place in the Atlantic-10 standings.

The Dukes won their first two conference games, beating Dayton, 70-62, and George Washington, 69-52. It will be interesting to see if Dambrot, who boosted his team's confidence by putting together one of the nation's worst non-conference schedules, can lead the Dukes to a 20-win season and postseason play.

And that might not even be the best story at Duquesne.

Dan Burt won his 100th game, in his fifth season as coach of the women's program, with a 60-57 victory over UMass on New Year's Eve.

You have to admire Burt's outlook on the “simple beauty of life” after a cancer scare , but also his willingness to play the best . Burt had to wait a game for his 100th victory, as it came nine days after a 104-52 loss to top-ranked UConn in Toronto.

That loss snapped the Dukes' eight-game winning streak. The best part? Burt called and asked to play Geno Auriemma's Huskies.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.