Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on today's sports news

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. So, the Steelers got their wish – well, Ben Roethlisberger did, anyway – for a rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff game at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Field.

Be careful what you wish for.

Steelers Nation should have been rooting for a Buffalo victory, which would have sent the Bills to New England and brought the Tennessee Titans to play the Steelers. The Steelers beat the Titans, 40-19, on Nov. 16. They lost to the Jaguars, 30-9, on Oct. 8.

Instead, the Steelers' road to Super Bowl LII might have to go through the two teams who beat them at home this season.

2. That's not to suggest the Steelers can't beat a team in the playoffs that they lost to in the regular season, or avenging an earlier defeat – or “retaliation,” as Bud Dupree tweeted Sunday night – isn't an enticing extra incentive for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

In 2016, the Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins in mid-October and beat them in the AFC wild card. The Steelers allowed 30 points in the loss and scored 30 in the victory. They allow Jay Ajayi to run for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting, 33 yards on 16 carries in the second.

Where Le'Veon Bell rushed for 53 yards in the first game, he ran for a team-record 167 in the second. Antonio Brown had four catches for 39 yards in the first game, five for 124 and two touchdowns in the second.

Keep that in mind, considering that Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yarder, against the Steelers.

Stopping Fournette will be key for a Steelers defense that is susceptible against the run — and big pass plays . But the Steelers also must stop Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles, who rushed for 88 yards against the Bills. What they don't have to worry about is Bortles beating them by air, as he had only 87 passing yards.

3. The Steelers know they have come a long way since the loss to Jacksonville, which was the defining moment in their season.

Roethlisberger's five interceptions against the Jaguars, including a pair of pick-sixes, left the Steelers at a loss .

But the Steelers have since greatly improved their third-down conversions and their red-zone offense. Not coincidentally, their scoring has soared. Through the first five games, the Steelers averaged 19.8 points a game, never scoring more than 26. In the final 11 games, they averaged 26.3 points a game, scoring 40 once and 30-plus three other times.

And the Steelers did that despite not having Antonio Brown for nearly three games down the stretch, which might have been a blessing for the rest of the receiving corps. Against Jacksonville, Roethlisberger targeted Bell and Brown 29 times and the rest of the receivers 25 times .

Brown, who had 10 catches for 157 yards against Jacksonville, is expected to be ready for the playoff game. The Steelers don't have to depend as heavily on Bell and Brown on offense, and you can bet that Roethlisberger won't have another five-pick performance.

4. The Penguins got a “character win” with a 6-5 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins Sunday night at PPG Paints Arena, thanks to Evgeni Malkin's overtime goal .

While it a nice way for the Penguins to enter their five-day break, as they moved into eighth place in Eastern Conference standings, the timing couldn't have been worse for a vacation.

The Penguins are starting to play fast again, with “starting to play with some speed and some purpose,” as captain Sidney Crosby said. That has been an elusive element for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who are still only one point away from being in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

It's imperative that the Penguins pick up where they left off.

5. Alabama plays Georgia tonight in the college football national championship game, marking the final game of Robert Foster's star-crossed career with the Crimson Tide.

That ‘Bama beat Pitt for Foster , a five-star recruit out of Central Valley, was a big blow for the Panthers at the time.

Fans envisioned Foster becoming the next superstar at what Walt Harris once called Wide Receiver U. Instead, they had to settle for Clairton's Tyler Boyd, who became the most prolific pass-catcher in school history.

Foster saw little playing time his first two seasons, taking a redshirt as a freshman and backing up Amari Cooper the following year. As a redshirt sophomore, Foster stepped into a starting role but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He never got to play a starring role again, catching 11 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown this season and 26 for 317 and three touchdowns in 36 games over three seasons.

Boyd, by contrast, had five games with double-digit receptions and two games with 100-plus yards in his final season alone at Pitt and was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.

Not a bad consolation prize for the Panthers.

But Foster and Alabama will be playing for the national championship for the third time in as many seasons, and it's hard to knock a kid who chose to play for the best team in the country – even if his own stardom was sacrificed by doing so.

Some players get records, others get rings.

Bonus take: A special thanks to Trib reader Bill Baumann, who tipped me off to a Western Pennsylvania tie-in to the 2016 national championship game , and delivered another gem

Baumann noted that Foster isn't the only player with Western Pennsylvania ties to play for the national title. Georgia senior tight end Jeb Blazevich is the son of Jim Blazevich, a Wall native and former East Allegheny football and baseball star.

Baumann wrote that Jim Blazevich was a two-way tackle who led East Allegheny to a 9-1 record and West Penn Conference title in 1970 before losing to Brian Baschnagel and North Allegheny in the WPIAL final before playing at Northwestern and relocating to Charlotte, where Jeb played high school football. The best part? Jeb Blazevich was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy for outstanding academics, athletics and community service.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.