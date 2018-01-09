Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers-Jaguars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. As they should, the Steelers have set their focus on Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville's rookie running back rushed for a season-high 181 yards and two touchdowns against them in the Jaguars' 30-9 victory Oct. 8 at Heinz Field.

His 90-yard touchdown only added insult to defeat.

While some of the Steelers were dismissive of that play, defensive end Stephon Tuitt took affront to Fournette's performance and started talking werewolves and hunting .

The Steelers, expecting an inside run, stacked seven defenders at the line of scrimmage and had three others within 3 yards. The Jaguars surprised them, with Fournette going off left tackle and through a gaping hole, thanks to a pair of nice seal blocks.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt crashed hard inside. Inside linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken out by a pulling right guard and cornerback Artie Burns by the fullback, leaving an open running lane for Fournette, who looks like a linebacker but was timed at 22.05 mph on that touchdown run.

2. While the talk this week will revolve around Ben Roethlisberger's five-pick performance against Jacksonville, the Steelers offense should be focusing on stopping the Jaguars' defensive line.

They are big and disruptive, especially on the right side.

Calais Campbell, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal in the offseason, had four tackles, a half-sack and four quarterback hits in the first meeting. Abry Jones had five tackles, four passes defensed and a QB hit.

Campbell is coming off a great game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild card playoff, where he had six tackles, including a shoestring stop of Tyrod Taylor that prevented a touchdown an forced a field goal. Pro Football Focus gave Campbell a 90.7 grade, the highest of the Jaguars defenders.

3. That puts the pressure on the Steelers offensive line.

Not only do they have to protect Ben Roethlisberger and prevent him from getting sacked, but it's important for them to keep the long arms of players like Campbell and Jones out of the passing lanes and create running room for Le'Veon Bell.

It's easy to forget that Roethlisberger passed for 312 yards and that two of his interceptions were tipped, one by Jones, and he was sacked twice for minus-11 yards.

4. The Steelers got great news Monday, with Antonio Brown looking “electric” in his return to practice.

Brown had 10 catches for 157 yards in the first meeting, but it wasn't necessarily his best performance. He was targeted 19 times, so throwing his way was a 50-50 proposition.

Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey is arguably the NFL's best cornerback, and theirs makes for a riveting matchup between a pair of first-team All-Pros.

In the first matchup , Brown got away with pushing off for a 49-yard catch and bounced off Ramsey on another catch, but Ramsey broke up a pass intended to Brown and deflected it into the hands of safety Barry Church for an interception returned for a touchdown.

5. I made this point on Saturday afternoon while hosting on 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM), but the Steelers should count themselves fortunate that they signed Mike Tomlin to a contract extension before the season.

Not only has Tomlin won 116 games in his first 11 seasons, second only to Don Shula, but he's never had a losing season and has created a culture that has overcome a season of distractions .

That the Oakland Raiders had to pay Jon Gruden $100 million over 10 years to lure him out of the broadcast booth is a sign of what Tomlin could command. Gruden won 95 games in his first 11 seasons, and like Tomlin had a pair of 8-8 seasons but also three seasons with a losing record.

And, for all of the criticism Tomlin endures about inheriting Bill Cowher's team, Gruden's only Super Bowl appearance came the year after he inherited Tony Dungy's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs set a Super Bowl record with five interceptions, returning three for touchdowns.

Tampa Bay's defensive backs coach? Mike Tomlin.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.