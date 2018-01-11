Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers-Jaguars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. The Steelers got a surprise visitor on Wednesday afternoon at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Ryan Shazier, who has served as a precious reminder of how quickly the game can be taken away and given the team a sense of purpose.

The Steelers have always had the Super Bowl in their sights. But, in a season of distractions, Shazier's spinal-cord injury has given his teammates a rally cry: Shalieve.

2. Ben Roethlisberger referenced Shazier when asked if Sunday's AFC divisional playoff against Jacksonville could be the franchise quarterback's final game at Heinz Field .

Not only do I think Big Ben will be back, but I think he'd be shortchanging his career to walk away from such a talented supporting cast and a young and talented defense, despite the loss of Shazier at inside linebacker.

3. The Steelers defense, however, could be without a couple key starters against the Jaguars. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and cornerback Artie Burns (knee) were both limited participants Wednesday, with Burns being injured in a non-contact drill.

Early reports suggested that Burns did not suffer ligament damage, which is promising news. If Burns can't play Sunday, rookie Cam Sutton is expected to start. While that would be a blow, it's one the Steelers could withstand because the Jaguars aren't pass-oriented.

Losing Tuitt would be a blow, although his likely replacement would be Tyson Alualu, a former Jaguars first-round pick who has plenty of motivation to stop the Jacksonville running game.

4. Speaking of Jacksonville's running game, quarterback Blake Bortles said he would prefer if the Jaguars throw less than they did in the Oct. 8 game against the Steelers.

Bortles attempted 14 passes in that game.

The key to beating the Jaguars isn't necessarily stopping the run but forcing turnovers. If Jacksonville is throwing the ball, there's a greater chance for an interception.

That makes the potential loss of Burns and Tuitt even greater.

5. After Roethlisberger called Jacksonville “one of the best defenses I've ever played against,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone tried to one up him in hyperbole by calling the Steelers “probably the most talented roster that we've played.”

Amazing how much these teams respect each other this week, after Roethlisberger and the Steelers said they wanted a rematch with Jacksonville last week, isn't it?

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.