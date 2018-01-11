Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kevin Gorman

Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers-Jaguars

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returns to practice Friday, Aug.18, 2017 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returns to practice Friday, Aug.18, 2017 at Greater Latrobe High School.

Updated 6 hours ago

1. The Steelers got a surprise visitor on Wednesday afternoon at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Ryan Shazier, who has served as a precious reminder of how quickly the game can be taken away and given the team a sense of purpose.

The Steelers have always had the Super Bowl in their sights. But, in a season of distractions, Shazier's spinal-cord injury has given his teammates a rally cry: Shalieve.

2. Ben Roethlisberger referenced Shazier when asked if Sunday's AFC divisional playoff against Jacksonville could be the franchise quarterback's final game at Heinz Field .

Not only do I think Big Ben will be back, but I think he'd be shortchanging his career to walk away from such a talented supporting cast and a young and talented defense, despite the loss of Shazier at inside linebacker.

3. The Steelers defense, however, could be without a couple key starters against the Jaguars. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and cornerback Artie Burns (knee) were both limited participants Wednesday, with Burns being injured in a non-contact drill.

Early reports suggested that Burns did not suffer ligament damage, which is promising news. If Burns can't play Sunday, rookie Cam Sutton is expected to start. While that would be a blow, it's one the Steelers could withstand because the Jaguars aren't pass-oriented.

Losing Tuitt would be a blow, although his likely replacement would be Tyson Alualu, a former Jaguars first-round pick who has plenty of motivation to stop the Jacksonville running game.

4. Speaking of Jacksonville's running game, quarterback Blake Bortles said he would prefer if the Jaguars throw less than they did in the Oct. 8 game against the Steelers.

Bortles attempted 14 passes in that game.

The key to beating the Jaguars isn't necessarily stopping the run but forcing turnovers. If Jacksonville is throwing the ball, there's a greater chance for an interception.

That makes the potential loss of Burns and Tuitt even greater.

5. After Roethlisberger called Jacksonville “one of the best defenses I've ever played against,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone tried to one up him in hyperbole by calling the Steelers “probably the most talented roster that we've played.”

Amazing how much these teams respect each other this week, after Roethlisberger and the Steelers said they wanted a rematch with Jacksonville last week, isn't it?

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.