Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers-Jaguars

1. Just when it looked like the Steelers would be distraction-free for the first time in a long time this season, Le'Veon Bell told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he would consider sitting out the 2018 season if the team places the franchise tag on him again.

Before you blame Fowler — too late, I know, based on the responses for Twitter — for asking the question, consider that the Pittsburgh media spent Wednesday talking to Ben Roethlisberger about whether Sunday's AFC divisional playoff against Jacksonville would be his final game at Heinz Field .

It was a fair question (I'm the one who asked it) because Big Ben openly talked about contemplating retirement last offseason. Well, the same standard goes for Bell. The Steelers had no choice but to place the franchise tag on him, to protect their own interests, and he turned down their long-term contract offer last summer. That means this could also very well be his final game at Heinz Field.

I'm with fellow Trib columnist Tim Benz on this one: If you want to blame anyone for the timing, it should be Bell. He could have dismissed that conversation until after the season, but that's not his style. He's honest about his belief that he should be paid a certain value.

Don't worry. Distractions don't seem to bother these Steelers.

2. If you think Bell should be happy playing for the franchise tag, which is $12.12 million this season and is projected to increase to $14.5 million next season, think again.

Bell has made it clear he wants to be paid like a No. 1 running back and No. 2 wide receiver, which he is to some degree for the Steelers. He led the Steelers in rushing with 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns and was second in receiving with 85 receptions.

But a deeper dive into the numbers shows that many of Bell's receptions were either elements of the running game or check-downs in the pass game. JuJu Smith-Schuster had more receiving yards (917) on 27 fewer catches, and Martavis Bryant had only 52 fewer receiving yards on 35 fewer catches. Both averaged more yards per catch — Smith-Schuster 15.8 and Bryant 12.1 — than Bell did, at 7.7.

What the Steelers are sure to use against Bell, if they want to pay him closer to $15 million than $17 million, is that while he gets a lot of touches (401), he doesn't get yards in big chunks. His 4.0 yards per carry ranked 24th in the NFL this season, he was tied for 34th in 20-plus yard runs (three) and tied for 74th in long runs (27).

Bell isn't a game-breaker. He's a methodical back who led the league in attempts, touches and first downs (74) and was second in yards after catch (699). But he ranks tied for 365th in the NFL in yards per catch, tied for 109th in receiving touchdowns (two) and 64th in yards per game (43.7).

Aside from the catches, those aren't the number of a No. 2 receiver in the NFL.

3. The 30-9 loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 8 was the worst of the season for the Steelers, a low point for their offense but one offensive coordinator Todd Haley called a watershed moment.

Starting with their quarterback, who threw a career-worst five interceptions, the Steelers handled the adversity during and following the game in a way that showed their character.

In the second half of the season, they hit a number that has been their goal for the past two years: Scoring 30 points a game.

The Jaguars are allowing 16.8 points a game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. If the Steelers want to win, they're not only going to have to put up double digits but chase that goal.

4. Joe Rutter takes a look at the top three Steelers-Jaguars games , including their meeting in the 2009 playoffs.

The Florida Times-Union also reflected on that game , with quarterback David Garrard talking about his keeper on fourth-and-2 with Jaguars trailing, 29-28, 1:56 remaining and no timeouts.

If you watch the video of the play , the Jaguars got away with holding on James Harrison but also possibly Troy Polamalu.

It's no wonder Mike Tomlin doesn't like talking about that one.

5. Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel, one of the best in the business, writes about Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's impossible mission : Winning a Saturday-night playoff game in New England.

Here's a staggering statistic: “In those nine Saturday-night playoff games, opposing quarterbacks completed just 56.9 percent of their passes and gained an average of 225.3 yards. They threw for 12 total touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Brady's average line: 62.9 percent completions for 277 yards. He's tossed 20 TDs and just five picks.”

The Steelers have made three trips to the Super Bowl in the Tom Brady era, but didn't have to go through the Patriots in the playoffs in any of those runs. If the Steelers want to make it to Minneapolis, something has to give. Either Tennessee will break the Patriots' perfect mark or the Steelers will have to beat them in Foxborough.

The Steelers shouldn't be counting on the Titans.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.